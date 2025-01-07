News Deontay Wilder returns against Tyrrell Herndon on June 27

Who wins?

  • Deontay Wilder

    Votes: 1 100.0%

  • Tyrrell Herndon

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    1
Wilder is 1-4 this decade.
1-3 since Breland.
2019 last notable win, also last year he won consecutive fights.
 
he has to be very carefully matched at this point in his career, im not entirely convinced he is any worse than he was when some people thought he was good, he is still throwing single bombs and looking really poor technically, he is just fighting better fighters now and losing all the time because of it
 
He needs a major tune up confidence boost fight even before he does a cash out fight with either
Ngannou, AJ, or Wlad....
Good for him. He got beat down by 2 guys that are at the top and belt worthy in Parker & Zhang.
Seems pretty logical to me.
 
WklySportsMemes said:
He needs a major tune up confidence boost fight even before he does a cash out fight with either
Ngannou, AJ, or Wlad....
Good for him. He got beat down by 2 guys that are at the top and belt worthy in Parker & Zhang.
Seems pretty logical to me.
Click to expand...
Wilder needs a confidence boost...lol

Guy is a fraud, he can still hit as hard as hell, but he has been really found out the last few years
 
treelo said:
Wilder needs a confidence boost...lol

Guy is a fraud, he can still hit as hard as hell, but he has been really found out the last few years
Click to expand...
Lol Or you could just call it for what it is.
Former world champion that gave Fury lots of problems.
One of the hardest hitters of all time.
Exciting fun fighter win lose or draw. Had one boring fight his entire career.
Kill or be killed style
Overachiever & fan favorite
Resume thin & lost when he stepped up his competition to 2 guys still at the cusp of a title. One is currently WBO interim champ. The other guy arguably beat that guy.
Will be a stain on his legacy for not fighting another overrated fighter in AJ & maybe a couple of B level guys like Ruiz & Whyte.
But I don't think not fighting AJ Ruiz or Whyte is enough to write him off. Especially since Usyk & Fury distinguished themselves the best HWs of the era pretty much.
 
burge13 said:
Wilder is an embarrassment
Click to expand...

He should just retire. He can’t mix it with the real contenders in the division and he has made a shit load of cash already. I doubt he’s getting a proper payday for this event so I’m not sure why he’s bothering. The real money is on the saudi cards and I doubt he gets back on one of them. He’s looked like a fish out of water in his last 2 fights
 
As a relatively lighter heavyweight, does Wilder have hopes at WBCs made up weight of Bridger? Can he thrive at Cruiserweight?
 
Jonny Ninja said:
He should just retire. He can’t mix it with the real contenders in the division and he has made a shit load of cash already. I doubt he’s getting a proper payday for this event so I’m not sure why he’s bothering. The real money is on the saudi cards and I doubt he gets back on one of them. He’s looked like a fish out of water in his last 2 fights
Click to expand...
I think he's going through like an ugly breakup.
So leaving money on the table may not be what he wants to do if he's going to lose half or have to pay child support. Not sure if he has kids with his "im now rich & famous "upgrade" chick"

Wlad talking about coming back. AJ is shot to bits. Ngannou is still talking boxing.

Any of those fights could make a Turki card and get him another mega Saudi payday. Plus be a great fan friendly co-main. Those 4 HW names still a bigger draw & name recognition probably than DDD or even Usyk.
 
