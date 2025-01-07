BoxerMaurits
Same was said before his last fight lol.Let’s see if The Bronze Bomber still has something left in the tank
Wilder needs a confidence boost...lolHe needs a major tune up confidence boost fight even before he does a cash out fight with either
Ngannou, AJ, or Wlad....
Good for him. He got beat down by 2 guys that are at the top and belt worthy in Parker & Zhang.
Seems pretty logical to me.
Lol Or you could just call it for what it is.Wilder needs a confidence boost...lol
Guy is a fraud, he can still hit as hard as hell, but he has been really found out the last few years
Wilder is an embarrassment
Christ
I think he's going through like an ugly breakup.He should just retire. He can’t mix it with the real contenders in the division and he has made a shit load of cash already. I doubt he’s getting a proper payday for this event so I’m not sure why he’s bothering. The real money is on the saudi cards and I doubt he gets back on one of them. He’s looked like a fish out of water in his last 2 fights