Kowboy On Sherdog
Cheers to another 20 years
Staff member
Sherdog.com Staff
- Joined
- Oct 20, 2004
- Messages
- 103,291
- Reaction score
- 179,185
Merab got into ANOTHER altercation with a fan after Aljamain Sterling lost to Mosvar Evloev. #UFC310 pic.twitter.com/MBeKMmvQkZ
— InsideFighting (@InsideFighting_) December 8, 2024
Dennis Buzukja has been suspended nine months by the Nevada State Athletic Commission for an incident with a fan at UFC 310 last December.
Dennis Buzukja Fined, Suspended 9 Months for Altercation with Fan at UFC 310
Dennis Buzukja has been suspended nine months by the Nevada State Athletic Commission for an incident with a fan at UFC 310 last December.
www.sherdog.com
Buzukja, a four-time UFC veteran, was seen throwing punches at a man on his way back to the locker room after cornering Aljamain Sterling on Dec. 7 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili was also restrained during the altercation.
Dvalishvili later posted evidence that the fan had ties to Umar Nurmagomedov and his team, and he claimed that the incident was orchestrated by his UFC 311 opponent. The fan involved was eventually identified as Arman Tugaev.
Regardless of the circumstances involved, Buzukja received a strong warning from NSAC chairman Dallas Haun.
“I don’t go for this,” Haun said during the meeting. “Someone taking a swing at the crowd. We can’t have this. I know we have a precedent, the fact that he’s not on the phone, hasn’t shown up, this is his one chance with us.
“Anything more like this and he won’t be in Nevada ever again. Swinging in the crowd is unacceptable. We cannot have it.”
Buzukja is 1-3 in UFC competition since making his promotional debut in August 2023. His most recent appearance came at UFC on ESPN 62, where he dropped a split decision against Francis Marshall last August.
@Neck&Neck
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh