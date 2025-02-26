  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Media Dennis Buzukja Fined, Suspended 9 Months for Altercation with Fan at UFC 310

Dennis Buzukja has been suspended nine months by the Nevada State Athletic Commission for an incident with a fan at UFC 310 last December.


Dennis Buzukja has been suspended nine months by the Nevada State Athletic Commission for an incident with a fan at UFC 310 last December.
In addition to the suspension, Buzukja was fined $2,500 — along with an additional $157.04 in legal fees. Buzukja would be eligible to return on Sept. 6, but he can have the sanction reduced to six months if he completes an NSAC-approved community service plan.

Buzukja, a four-time UFC veteran, was seen throwing punches at a man on his way back to the locker room after cornering Aljamain Sterling on Dec. 7 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili was also restrained during the altercation.

Dvalishvili later posted evidence that the fan had ties to Umar Nurmagomedov and his team, and he claimed that the incident was orchestrated by his UFC 311 opponent. The fan involved was eventually identified as Arman Tugaev.

Regardless of the circumstances involved, Buzukja received a strong warning from NSAC chairman Dallas Haun.

“I don’t go for this,” Haun said during the meeting. “Someone taking a swing at the crowd. We can’t have this. I know we have a precedent, the fact that he’s not on the phone, hasn’t shown up, this is his one chance with us.

“Anything more like this and he won’t be in Nevada ever again. Swinging in the crowd is unacceptable. We cannot have it.”

Buzukja is 1-3 in UFC competition since making his promotional debut in August 2023. His most recent appearance came at UFC on ESPN 62, where he dropped a split decision against Francis Marshall last August.



Umar should be fined and suspended too for planting his Bathtub Brigade friend there to grab fighters/coaches for no reason and cause trouble.
 
