Dendrophile Jiri is back in the woods

He didn’t do it as dramatically in this video, but somethin that cracks me up about Jiri is when he gets pumped up while talking and switches to a deep, dramatic voice. Usually it’s at the end of a sentence where the last words he’s says are in almost like action movie style or something lol. Love the weirdo



around 1:25 when he says ‘no matter’

Around 2:40 when he says ‘it was a storm’

