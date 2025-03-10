  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Economy Democrats why are you against tariffs but in favor of raising corporate/business tax rate? Explain it to me.

K

koa pomaikai

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Jul 23, 2024
Messages
610
Reaction score
1,538
For years, the republican argument against raising tax for businesses and corporations is that they will just raise product prices to cover the cost of the tax.

Democrats call BS on that argument, yet, isn’t this the exact argument on tariffs? That if you tax the imports higher, businesses just sell the product to consumers more.

Wtf is the difference? Am I stupid for not seeing it?

Why are democrats against tariffs but not against raising the corporate tax?
 
koa pomaikai said:
For years, the republican argument against raising tax for businesses and corporations is that they will just raise product prices to cover the cost of the tax.

Democrats call BS on that argument, yet, isn’t this the exact argument on tariffs? That if you tax the imports higher, businesses just sell the product to consumers more.

Wtf is the difference? Am I stupid for not seeing it?

Why are democrats against tariffs but not against raising the corporate tax?
Click to expand...
Because it's Trumps idea and not Bidens.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

LeonardoBjj
Economy US manufacturers see higher metal prices as tariffs near
2 3 4
Replies
71
Views
1K
LeonardoBjj
LeonardoBjj
LeonardoBjj
Economy Europe’s economy needs help. Political chaos in France and Germany means it may be slower in coming
Replies
3
Views
221
Yehudim
Yehudim

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,260,105
Messages
57,007,308
Members
175,494
Latest member
Deyvison de Souza Silva

Share this page

Back
Top