koa pomaikai
- Jul 23, 2024
- 610
- 1,538
For years, the republican argument against raising tax for businesses and corporations is that they will just raise product prices to cover the cost of the tax.
Democrats call BS on that argument, yet, isn’t this the exact argument on tariffs? That if you tax the imports higher, businesses just sell the product to consumers more.
Wtf is the difference? Am I stupid for not seeing it?
Why are democrats against tariffs but not against raising the corporate tax?
