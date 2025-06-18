payton
Tim Kaine, a Democratic senator of Virginia, on Monday introduced a war powers resolution that would prohibit US armed forces from taking direct action against Iran without explicit authorization from Congress or a declaration of war.
Kaine said in a statement. “The American people have no interest in sending service members to fight another forever war in the Middle East.
This resolution will ensure that if we decide to place our nation’s men and women in uniform into harm’s way, we will have a debate and vote on it in Congress.”
Later on Monday, Senator Bernie Sanders, an independent who votes with Democrats, introduced a separate piece of legislation that would bar the use of federal funds for any use of military force “in or against Iran” without congressional authorization
Kaine’s move is part of a long-running effort to rein in presidential war powers, which has in the past brought together unlikely partnerships between Democrats and a growing faction of far-right anti-interventionists.
more: https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2025/jun/16/trump-war-powers-iran-israel-conflict