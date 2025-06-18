Law Democrats move to stop U.S. from joining Israel's military campaign against Iran

AA1Ctmhg.img



Tim Kaine, a Democratic senator of Virginia, on Monday introduced a war powers resolution that would prohibit US armed forces from taking direct action against Iran without explicit authorization from Congress or a declaration of war.

Kaine said in a statement. “The American people have no interest in sending service members to fight another forever war in the Middle East.
This resolution will ensure that if we decide to place our nation’s men and women in uniform into harm’s way, we will have a debate and vote on it in Congress.”

Later on Monday, Senator Bernie Sanders, an independent who votes with Democrats, introduced a separate piece of legislation that would bar the use of federal funds for any use of military force “in or against Iran” without congressional authorization

Kaine’s move is part of a long-running effort to rein in presidential war powers, which has in the past brought together unlikely partnerships between Democrats and a growing faction of far-right anti-interventionists.

more: https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2025/jun/16/trump-war-powers-iran-israel-conflict
 
Need more information on this as far as exceptions like in support of troops that are attached that are already in the area.

However I support the general idea of no US on the ground in this.
 
isn't that already in the constitution? why does he need to pass a bill for it?
 
I’m confused, I thought the Democrats were in support of US involvement in foreign wars, such as Ukraine. Why are they suddenly against involvement here?
 
