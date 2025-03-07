wwkirk
Democrats are getting ribbed for their recent video where some House Democrat women pose as playable video game heroes. Don't have an official link, but this one seems uncut.
The White House responds
Social media explodes after 'cringe' TikTok video of AOC, House Dems goes viral: 'Couldn't get any lamer'
House Democrats were widely mocked by conservatives on social media after appearing in a "choose your fighter" video that went viral on TikTok this week.
www.foxnews.com
