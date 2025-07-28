  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Elections Democratic Party Approval at All Time Low

Gee, it's almost like ignoring the concerns of your core constituents, refusing to wield power efficiently when you have it, pursuing milquetoast half measures, not speaking out forcefully against genocide, and prioritizing niche social issues over the material concerns of the majority of citizens is... feckless and pathetic.

Jefferies and Schumer need to go yesterday. The DNC needs to completely clean house at the top.
 
Agree on all that.

Interestingly, Trump's administration seems to be doing most of that - ignoring the constituents on ground level, failing to end wars (since it was promised) or call genocide what it is, and leaving their voter base eating shit - all while refusing to out an elite class of child abusers, while the evidence mounts that the President himself is one of those elitist child abusers.

I think we can safely say both parties are fucking atrocious - but even so, I'd still take a non-child abuser over Trump.

FWIW, I think the British Labour government are absolutely abysmal too, and won't be lending them another vote in the future.
 
Whatever you believe its about the party at large and not just one man. Trump is gone in a few years. But the midterms are soon and presidential after that. That is the worrying part if youre a dem
 
It's very worrying if you're generally left-leaning.

But it does show that typical left wing voters aren't interested in a really shambolic version of the Democratic party - whereas the right seem to be content with a really shambolic version of the Republican party, which is very sad and speaks volumes for the general intelligence/tolerance levels for appalling perormance.

I guess my point here is it feels like a very, very bizarre time for anyone to celebrate the shitness of the other party when both, really, should be taken out back and shot.

(I don't mean literally shot, they should both be replaced given they are utterly unfit for purpose)
 
If democrats dropped the transgender issues and stopped aiding and abetting illegals and migrants, they would destroy the right every single time in basically every Western country. The fact that they refuse to do so should tell you all you need to know about them.
 
It's insane how a few years ago it was looking like Conservatives would never win another election. They had all the momentum in the world and just squandered fucking everything and are looking abysmal. This is what happens when you take the wrong side of 80/20 issues and refuse to budge on anything. It's authoritarian force and people see that and reject it.
 
People hate the republicans too. Both parties have sold out and the public is an afterthought.

I'll normally vote for the kinder, gentler machine gun hand.

No matter what party Trump represented I wouldn't vote for him. The guy clearly has no morals what so ever. He's betrayed three which is a pretty clear sign he's a bottom feeder.

I prefer voting for someone who is a better person.
 
I don't t think it's about Republicans as there is not another republican that captures the imagination like Trump. He's an anomaly.
 
It doesn’t really matter much of the blame actually stems from the Republicans and pushing their own policies , dems can only do so much when there’s a hostile takeover which is exactly what the Trump regime is .

This country is very dumbed down but theyre not that dumb to vote Red again and to vote in general next time , Trump has actually hurt his own party so much other countries have elected left wing politicians that were once right based one’s he’s practically did the left a favor ,I’d like to see a president with reaching near 60% disapproval rating get his party to win a presidential election afterwards . Lol

It might even go down further but the damage is already done .
 
