- Joined
- May 11, 2016
- Messages
- 17,520
- Reaction score
- 12,804
Gee, it's almost like ignoring the concerns of your core constituents, refusing to wield power efficiently when you have it, pursuing milquetoast half measures, not speaking out forcefully against genocide, and prioritizing niche social issues over the material concerns of the majority of citizens is... feckless and pathetic.
Jefferies and Schumer need to go yesterday. The DNC needs to completely clean house at the top.