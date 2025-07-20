  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Economy Democratic governor Whitmer erases $144 million in medical debt for more than 210,000 Michigan residents

payton

Michigan has eliminated $144 million in medical debt for more than 210,000 residents as part of a state initiative announced by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Thursday.

"We believe that getting sick or getting hurt shouldn't have to mean going broke," Whitmer said.

"We estimate that there are more than 700,000 adults who carry medical debt. That's more than the combined populations of Grand Rapids, plus Lansing, plus Ann Arbor."

The initiative aims to address cases like that of Naqua Atkinson, a 23-year-old who died from a severe infection after avoiding dental treatment due to fears of accumulating more medical debt.

"It was enough debt to make him fear going for care, and that's reality for a lot of people,"

More: https://www.wxyz.com/news/governor-...debt-for-more-than-210-000-michigan-residents
 
