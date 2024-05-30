Elections Democratic California State Senator giving up on the dem party

KOByFootStomp

KOByFootStomp

Corndog Belt
@Brown
Joined
Sep 7, 2011
Messages
3,031
Reaction score
2,875
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1796015310719320084

Democratic California State Senator Susan Talamantes gave an impassioned speech calling out the democratic party because she's tired of them ignoring child sex trafficking in order to appease the democratic voting base. It was very brave of her to stand up against her own party for the sake of children who are being harmed by them. I hope more of these politicians will stand up and fight for children even if it does cause them to lose elections. In the world of Biden's be a Susan
 
Which specific case is she talking about?

Also, Trump was best friends with Epstein and used to brag publicly about sneaking into underage girls change rooms because he was the owner of the miss teen USA or whatever pedo organisation he ran.

Remind me again which party voted against the ban on child marriages?

 
Last edited:
Good thing she didn't use "the G word"

Looks like Scott Weiner is going to have to work overtime now to pick up her slack, and add to his legendary legislative proposals such as decriminalizing knowingly giving somebody AIDS, making California a "sanctuary" for minors seeking sex changes, hiding the immigration status of illegals who get arrested, and of course making it a misdemeanor to have sex with minors as long as the person banging them isn't more than 10 years older, and removing the requirement for them to register as a sex offender.


According to its Senate Floor Analysis, the legislation "exempts a person convicted of nonforcible sodomy with a minor, oral copulation with a minor, or sexual penetration with a minor, as specified, from having to automatically register as a sex offender."
 
A bit too vague, need some names
 
I was about to post, in before some sicko deflects what this lady is saying about the democrat party and tries to make this about Trump but I'm too late for that. It's pretty disgusting how they believe this stuff is ok, I don't think I've ever heard of Dem call for the Epstein list to be made public. They always have each others backs.
 
KOByFootStomp said:
I was about to post, in before some sicko deflects what this lady is saying about the democrat party and tries to make this about Trump but I'm too late for that. It's pretty disgusting how they believe this stuff is ok, I don't think I've ever heard of Dem call for the Epstein list to be made public. They always have each others backs.
Click to expand...

And yet, republicans always vote against banning child marriages...

Funny how that works huh

Here's another example from South Dakota
www.sdstandardnow.com

South Dakota House Republicans show support for child marriage by killing bipartisan bill in GOP-dominated panel — The South Dakota Standard

State Rep. Kadyn Wittman said she is appalled by some of the comments she heard from Republican legislators supporting child marriage. On Monday, a House panel rejected a bipartisan bill to raise the minimum age to marry to 18. Rep. Wittman , a Sioux Falls Democrat, thanked the Republicans a
www.sdstandardnow.com www.sdstandardnow.com

And here is one from West Virginia

apnews.com

Child marriage ban bill defeated in West Virginia House

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A bill that would have prohibited minors from getting married in West Virginia was defeated Wednesday night in a legislative committee.
apnews.com apnews.com

And the hits keep on coming - Wyoming


New Hampshire:
granitepostnews.com

NH GOP lawmaker defending “ripe, fertile” underage girls being allowed to marry draws backlash

None of this has stopped the NH GOP-aligned State Libertarian Party from railing against the vote, posting a statement defending child marriage, saying “If
granitepostnews.com granitepostnews.com
 
Last edited:
KOByFootStomp said:
I was about to post, in before some sicko deflects what this lady is saying about the democrat party and tries to make this about Trump but I'm too late for that. It's pretty disgusting how they believe this stuff is ok, I don't think I've ever heard of Dem call for the Epstein list to be made public. They always have each others backs.
Click to expand...
People like @Helden are truly sick fucks.
 
YgzPJxH.jpeg
 
I feel bad for the kids when Democrats celebrate with them tonight over the Trump trial. I'm glad this lady was finally strong enough to tell the truth about them, even if it was 12 years too late.
 
Helden said:
And yet, republicans always vote against banning child marriages...

Funny how that works huh

Here's another example from South Dakota
www.sdstandardnow.com

South Dakota House Republicans show support for child marriage by killing bipartisan bill in GOP-dominated panel — The South Dakota Standard

State Rep. Kadyn Wittman said she is appalled by some of the comments she heard from Republican legislators supporting child marriage. On Monday, a House panel rejected a bipartisan bill to raise the minimum age to marry to 18. Rep. Wittman , a Sioux Falls Democrat, thanked the Republicans a
www.sdstandardnow.com www.sdstandardnow.com

And here is one from West Virginia

apnews.com

Child marriage ban bill defeated in West Virginia House

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A bill that would have prohibited minors from getting married in West Virginia was defeated Wednesday night in a legislative committee.
apnews.com apnews.com

And the hits keep on coming - Wyoming


New Hampshire:
granitepostnews.com

NH GOP lawmaker defending “ripe, fertile” underage girls being allowed to marry draws backlash

None of this has stopped the NH GOP-aligned State Libertarian Party from railing against the vote, posting a statement defending child marriage, saying “If
granitepostnews.com granitepostnews.com
Click to expand...
Funny (actually disgusting) how you stand up for child exploitation. Dems gonna dem though I guess.
 
Helden said:
And yet, republicans always vote against banning child marriages...

Funny how that works huh

Here's another example from South Dakota
www.sdstandardnow.com

South Dakota House Republicans show support for child marriage by killing bipartisan bill in GOP-dominated panel — The South Dakota Standard

State Rep. Kadyn Wittman said she is appalled by some of the comments she heard from Republican legislators supporting child marriage. On Monday, a House panel rejected a bipartisan bill to raise the minimum age to marry to 18. Rep. Wittman , a Sioux Falls Democrat, thanked the Republicans a
www.sdstandardnow.com www.sdstandardnow.com

And here is one from West Virginia

apnews.com

Child marriage ban bill defeated in West Virginia House

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A bill that would have prohibited minors from getting married in West Virginia was defeated Wednesday night in a legislative committee.
apnews.com apnews.com

And the hits keep on coming - Wyoming


New Hampshire:
granitepostnews.com

NH GOP lawmaker defending “ripe, fertile” underage girls being allowed to marry draws backlash

None of this has stopped the NH GOP-aligned State Libertarian Party from railing against the vote, posting a statement defending child marriage, saying “If
granitepostnews.com granitepostnews.com
Click to expand...
So to clarify this truly creepy attempt at deflection, you find it horrifying that high school seniors could marry each other, but are totally fine with adults paying to fuck them, which is what this lady was referencing in her speech?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,239,238
Messages
55,614,148
Members
174,855
Latest member
evolution team

Share this page

Back
Top