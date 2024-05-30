KOByFootStomp
Democratic California State Senator Susan Talamantes gave an impassioned speech calling out the democratic party because she's tired of them ignoring child sex trafficking in order to appease the democratic voting base. It was very brave of her to stand up against her own party for the sake of children who are being harmed by them. I hope more of these politicians will stand up and fight for children even if it does cause them to lose elections. In the world of Biden's be a Susan