Holy lol... This is fucking hilarious...
I just returned from two weeks in Japan, and I have to be honest, it really opened my eyes to how far behind the U.S. is falling in so many basic ways.Some things that stood out:
- In two weeks across some of Japan’s most densely populated cities, I saw only two visibly homeless people.
- I saw one person who appeared to be struggling with addiction.
- High-speed rail made affordable, clean, efficient transportation the norm, not a fantasy.
- I never once felt unsafe letting my kids walk freely beside me in public.
- Despite having far fewer public trash cans, Japan’s streets had a fraction of the litter.
- The country’s reduced income inequality was visible everywhere, from housing to public services.
Meanwhile in Philly
