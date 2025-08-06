  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Social Democrat Social Media Reporter visits Japan... Unintentionally wrecks Democrat Run Blue Cities

Scerpi

Scerpi

Gold Belt
Platinum Member
Joined
Feb 24, 2008
Messages
22,826
Reaction score
47,372
Holy lol... This is fucking hilarious...



I just returned from two weeks in Japan, and I have to be honest, it really opened my eyes to how far behind the U.S. is falling in so many basic ways.Some things that stood out:

- In two weeks across some of Japan’s most densely populated cities, I saw only two visibly homeless people.
- I saw one person who appeared to be struggling with addiction.
- High-speed rail made affordable, clean, efficient transportation the norm, not a fantasy.
- I never once felt unsafe letting my kids walk freely beside me in public.
- Despite having far fewer public trash cans, Japan’s streets had a fraction of the litter.
- The country’s reduced income inequality was visible everywhere, from housing to public services.


Meanwhile in Philly

 
Scerpi said:
I just returned from two weeks in Japan, and I have to be honest, it really opened my eyes to how far behind the U.S. is falling in so many basic ways.Some things that stood out:

- In two weeks across some of Japan’s most densely populated cities, I saw only two visibly homeless people.
- I saw one person who appeared to be struggling with addiction.
- High-speed rail made affordable, clean, efficient transportation the norm, not a fantasy.
- I never once felt unsafe letting my kids walk freely beside me in public.
- Despite having far fewer public trash cans, Japan’s streets had a fraction of the litter.
- The country’s reduced income inequality was visible everywhere, from housing to public services.
Click to expand...
What Republican run city has these things? As far as I know, none given that the only large GOP run city is Jacksonville which is not a city that tends to get cited as an exemplar of local governance though maybe I've missed reporting to that end.

American cities can definitely learn a lot from cities like Tokyo but I think the obvious lessons, like the importance of efficient public transit and dense, mixed use, pedestrian friendly neighborhoods, are not the ones that GOP culture warriors think of when they trash American cities.
 
Last edited:
I'll just drop this here:



The rest of this thread seems to be a hilarious argument against US privatization and disinvestment in public resources. Japan has universal health care, an expanded welfare state, and affordable public transit. Sh*t US capitalists always vote against.
 
Scerpi said:
Holy lol... This is fucking hilarious...



I just returned from two weeks in Japan, and I have to be honest, it really opened my eyes to how far behind the U.S. is falling in so many basic ways.Some things that stood out:

- In two weeks across some of Japan’s most densely populated cities, I saw only two visibly homeless people.
- I saw one person who appeared to be struggling with addiction.
- High-speed rail made affordable, clean, efficient transportation the norm, not a fantasy.
- I never once felt unsafe letting my kids walk freely beside me in public.
- Despite having far fewer public trash cans, Japan’s streets had a fraction of the litter.
- The country’s reduced income inequality was visible everywhere, from housing to public services.


Meanwhile in Philly

Click to expand...

Oh wow, that's so strange. It's almost like Japan invested in their education system, has universal health insurance, spends more money on infrastructure and less money on military.

So strange.

It's funny you praise all the shit in Japan that maga hates here in the US. You live in Texas and y'all wouldn't spend the 12 million from the Biden admin for a warning system that would have saved all those lives in the flood. So you think the way republican led Texas does business is better? You guys does even care to protect your own citizens.
 
Rob Battisti said:
Zoning changes litter, safety and high speed rail?
Click to expand...
Definitely safety and high speed rail, maybe litter too.

Dense, mixed use zoning allows for "eyes on the street" which makes neighborhoods safer
She[Jane Jacobs] instead advocated for dense mixed-use development and walkable streets, with the "eyes on the street" of passers-by helping to maintain public order.
Click to expand...
The self-enforcing mechanism is especially strong when the streets are supervised by their "natural proprietors," individuals who enjoy watching street activity, feel naturally invested in its unspoken codes of conduct, and are confident that others will support their actions if necessary. They form the first line of defense for administering order on the sidewalk, supplemented by police authority when the situation demands it.
Click to expand...
She further concludes three necessary qualities that a city street needs to maintain safety: 1) a clear demarcation between public and private space; 2) eyes upon the street and sufficient buildings facing streets; 3) continuous eyes on the street to guarantee effective surveillance. Over time, a considerable number of criminological studies have applied the concept of "eyes on the street" in crime prevention.
Click to expand...
As for public transit, dense neighborhoods allow for more efficient land use and encourage ridership. You don't really think we can have high speed rail alongside a sea of free parking and single family homes do you?
 
Islam Imamate said:
What Republican run city has these things? As far as I know, none given that the only large GOP run city is Jacksonville which is not a city that tends to get cited as an exemplar of local governance though maybe I've missed reporting to that end.

American cities can definitely learn a lot from cities like Tokyo but I think the obvious lessons, like the importance of efficient public transit and dense, mixed use, pedestrian friendly neighborhoods, are not the ones that GOP culture warriors think of when they trash American cities.
Click to expand...
They don’t let minorities in and there are no children. Didn’t see inequality? I was there for three years, not two weeks and it definitely exists. Leave it to a goddamn liberal to think that a short vacation someplace tells him everything he needs to know about it. Is it possible that you only went to touristy places, which would buy default have more money?
 
Rob Battisti said:
Wow let’s adopt everything Tokyo has in all our major cities and we will be just like them!
Click to expand...

Isnt that what this thread is all about? Except that some people are going to push the idea of racial hegemony instead because they think all Japanese people are "Japanese" as a race? Lol

Hey guess what. Their Cops dont even usually carry guns! How does THAT promote safety? I'm sure it has to do with there being less immigrants and not that officers are WAY more educated than US Cops and extensively trained in de-escalation techniques.
 
Rob Battisti said:
Wow let’s adopt everything Tokyo has in all our major cities and we will be just like them!
Click to expand...
Changing zoning laws and building public infrastructure is more realistic than establishing and enforcing racial and cultural homogeneity.
 
Sinister said:
Isnt that what this thread is all about? Except that some people are going to push the idea of racial hegemony instead because they think all Japanese people are "Japanese" as a race? Lol

Hey guess what. Their Cops dont even usually carry guns! How does THAT promote safety? I'm sure it has to do with there being less immigrants and not that officers are WAY more educated than US Cops and extensively trained in de-escalation techniques.
Click to expand...
"American cities can learn from Tokyo"

"I agree, we need dense, mixed use, pedestrian friendly neighborhoods and high quality public transit"

"Nooo I meant fewer foreigners!"
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Koro_11
Elections Democrats spend 20 million dollars to try to win back male voters
12 13 14
Replies
261
Views
7K
Scott Stapp
Scott Stapp

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,270,261
Messages
57,654,705
Members
175,789
Latest member
knight_templar

Share this page

Back
Top