According to the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, 19 suspects, including a Georgia politician, have been arrested in connection to a multi-agency human trafficking operation.“It takes a sick individual to want to take away a right that a child has - and the freedom and the safety and the comfort that a child has - to bring harm to these children,” said Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman.Officials say 32-year-old Carl Sprayberry and 18 other suspects are behind bars after a 4-day operation, from April 25 - April 28, focused on individuals engaging in sexually explicit communication with children on the internet, who arranged to engage in sex with a child, and to travel for the purpose of having sex. Sprayberry ran for District 139 in November 2024′s election.Carl Sprayberry — a former Democrat candidate for Georgia’s 139th House District — has been arrested as part of a sweeping, multi-agency child sex trafficking operation known as “Operation Lights Out.”The sting, conducted between April 25 and April 28, resulted in the arrest of 19 suspects accused of attempting to exploit children online, according to WTVM.Sprayberry, 32, who once ran for state office and publicly called for the assassination of President Donald Trump in a social media post, is among those charged with human trafficking.In February 2025, Sprayberry tweeted:“Donald Trump has committed an act of High Treason. Should Congress refuse to take action, he will be killed by the people, as per the Second Amendment’s existence.”He followed up with another chilling post, implying that a Secret Service agent “should shoot him,” referring to President Trump, and declared, “It’s time to kill Trump.”He was caught trying to have a sexual relationship with children and he also called for Donald Trump to be assassinated. The good thing is no children were hurt and they caught these guys before they could do anything.