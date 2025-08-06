  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Media Demetrius Johnson now working with special needs kids 💕

Dude has amazing genes. He looks surprisingly big there for a flyweight.
 
Ibm said:
Dude has amazing genes. He looks surprisingly big there for a flyweight.
Click to expand...
Well he should, he still trains and hasn't had to be on weight for many years
 
I watched the most recent one yesterday and it just served to make me feel bad for MM. These guys are legit morons and have no concept of the generosity or time he's gifting them.
 
MM is ten times the fighter and a hundred million times the human being that Conor is.

Conor is human garbage, and not even close to MM skillswise.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,270,272
Messages
57,655,374
Members
175,789
Latest member
knight_templar

Share this page

Back
Top