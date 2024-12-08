I respect it. Once you retire you should keep to it, it generally doesn't go so well for the guys that unretire to prove a point and DJ doesn't need to anyway.



Pantoja is the clear #2 Flyweight of all time but he is still so far behind DJ that even beating a 38 year old Mighty Mouse wouldn't close the gap.



That being said, they really are running out of challengers for Pantoja at this point. There's the Moreno re-re-re-rematch. Or Kai Kara France who he's already beaten on TUF as well.



After those two it looks like they're going to have to pull Mokaev out of bed after he's picked up a few wins in BRAVE.