Media Demetrious Johnson Rejects Alexandre Pantoja’s Callout; UFC Champ Responds

Kowboy On Sherdog

Kowboy On Sherdog

Cheers to another 20 years
Staff member
Sherdog.com Staff
Joined
Oct 20, 2004
Messages
97,170
Reaction score
161,919
Demetrious-Johnson-DC-6869.jpg

Moments after Alexandre Pantoja vanquished former Rizin bantamweight king Kai Asakura in the UFC 310 headliner, the reigning flyweight champion made interesting use of his microphone time in the Octagon.

www.sherdog.com

Demetrious Johnson Rejects Alexandre Pantoja’s Callout; UFC Champ Responds

Moments after Alexandre Pantoja vanquished former Rizin bantamweight king Kai Asakura in the UFC 310 headliner, the reigning flyweight champion made interesting use of his microphone time in the Octagon.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com

“This is the level, the UFC level that’s here so high. You think some Japanese [fighter] going to come here and take my belt? No. When the Octagon is locked, this is my town, this is my city,” Pantoja said in his post-fight interview.

“He doesn’t fight anymore. He retired this year. But this is something for you Demetrious Johnson,” Pantoja added. “I’m the GOAT here. If you want to prove you’re the GOAT, come back.”


Johnson was a longtime UFC flyweight champ before he was traded to ONE Championship for Ben Askren in 2018. “Mighty Mouse” continued his decorated career in the Singapore-based promotion — winning a title at 135 pounds — before announcing his retirement this past September. Johnson is widely regarded as the sport’s all-time best flyweight and one of the best pound-for-pound fighters overall.

However, even if Johnson wasn’t still contractually obligated to ONE, he made it clear that he wouldn’t be interested in a showdown against the current UFC flyweight king.

“Guys, I got offered $2 million to fight,” Johnson wrote on X. “I turned it down. I don’t care to fight anymore.”

Guys I got offered 2 million dollars to fight!! I turned it down I don’t care to fight anymore YouTube video dropping soon 😊
— Demetrious Johnson (@MightyMouse) December 8, 2024
Click to expand...


At the post-fight press conference, Pantoja responded to Johnson’s social media post, pointing out that his challenge was about far more than financial security.

“It’s not about money. I don’t fight for money. I fight to prove myself, [that] I’m the best of the best. I think everybody does that,” Pantoja said. “Of course, you need your bills, your mortgage, everything. We’re here to figure out who’s the best of the best. That’s what I did tonight. I’m super glad UFC gives me money to defend this belt. I can pay my bills, I can put my kids in a good place.

“But I don’t fight for just money. Demetrious Johnson, it’s not about the money, brother. It’s about seeing who’s the best of the best. I just say that because I see he’s retired. I don’t know about his contract. I don’t know if he has something where he can’t come to the UFC anymore. I don’t know. But it’s not about the money, brother. It’s about the legacy. It’s about seeing who’s the best. That’s why I live. That’s why I wake up every day to try and be the best.”

Pantoja has compiled quite the resume over the course of his UFC career. In addition to three successful flyweight title defenses, he is tied with Johnson and Benavidez for most 125-pound victories in UFC history with 13. His record includes notable wins over the likes of Brandon Moreno (twice), Brandon Royval (twice), Steve Erceg, Alex Perez and Manel Kape, among others.



@Sakuraba'sEar

@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh

@Neck&Neck @Horiguchi'sEar
 
This would've been a great fight prime vs prime.

Pantoja likely beats MM without much trouble today.
 
chinarice said:
Would have loved to see MM in his prime vs Pantoja.

Prime MM is definitely better than everyone Pantoja is beating
Click to expand...
A fun fact is that we could have lived in a world where Pantoja Moreno or Kai Kara France fought DJ in 2016 as they were all on tuf but Tim Eliot would end up winning, DJ has said before that he actually thought Pantoja was gonna win that season of tuf
 
I respect it. Once you retire you should keep to it, it generally doesn't go so well for the guys that unretire to prove a point and DJ doesn't need to anyway.

Pantoja is the clear #2 Flyweight of all time but he is still so far behind DJ that even beating a 38 year old Mighty Mouse wouldn't close the gap.

That being said, they really are running out of challengers for Pantoja at this point. There's the Moreno re-re-re-rematch. Or Kai Kara France who he's already beaten on TUF as well.

After those two it looks like they're going to have to pull Mokaev out of bed after he's picked up a few wins in BRAVE.
 
Hopefully Dana makes a deal with Horiguchi. He alluded to the rizin President wanting other fighters to get signed to the UFC in the post-fight presser.

Pantoja vs Gooch in Brazil in May would be great. Co-main under Alex vs Ankalaev
 
chinarice said:
One guy I definitely did not appreciate while he was around and I should have given him more credit. One of the best to ever do it, no question
Click to expand...

Elvis. said:
View attachment 1075105
Click to expand...

Cowboy Kurt Angle said:
A fun fact is that we could have lived in a world where Pantoja Moreno or Kai Kara France fought DJ in 2016 as they were all on tuf but Tim Eliot would end up winning, DJ has said before that he actually thought Pantoja was gonna win that season of tuf
Click to expand...

OldBoy91 said:
I respect it. Once you retire you should keep to it, it generally doesn't go so well for the guys that unretire to prove a point and DJ doesn't need to anyway.

Pantoja is the clear #2 Flyweight of all time but he is still so far behind DJ that even beating a 38 year old Mighty Mouse wouldn't close the gap.

That being said, they really are running out of challengers for Pantoja at this point. There's the Moreno re-re-re-rematch. Or Kai Kara France who he's already beaten on TUF as well.

After those two it looks like they're going to have to pull Mokaev out of bed after he's picked up a few wins in BRAVE.
Click to expand...

JoeRowe said:
Hopefully Dana makes a deal with Horiguchi. He alluded to the rizin President wanting other fighters to get signed to the UFC in the post-fight presser.

Pantoja vs Gooch in Brazil in May would be great. Co-main under Alex vs Ankalaev
Click to expand...
mighty-mouse-here-i-come.gif
 
Mammothman said:
Even today DJ beats Pantoja up
Click to expand...

SuperNerd said:
I hope MM got to laugh in the face of whoever gave him that offer.

They shit on him, got rid of him, refused to pay him, and now they're in a similar, if not worse position with their current 125 champ, and they call him looking for help.

Get fucked.
Click to expand...
Make it worth their consideration... Biggest payday ever for both?

giphy.webp
 
MM will be 39 next year. He's way past it. He means it when he says he's done.
 
fyi, with Woodley logic, Pantoja is now the default 125 GOAT.
 
Funny watching the Sherdweeb Mighty Duck cult still obsess over DJ… bro ducked TJ then got beat by Cejudo and got sent to the minor leagues where he got knocked out.


His “legacy” is built on names like Chris Cariosso, Ray Borg, Tim Elliot, John Moraga, Wilson Reis, etc. fighters who would never even sniff a title shot these days.

Pantoja is the man now. Imagine getting knocked out in the minor leagues and claiming to be GOAT LOL.

Always complained about UFC recognition but never picks up the phone for the mega fights.

Adriano-Moraes-Demetrious-Johnson-ONE-on-TNT-I-34.jpg
 
Fact Checker said:
Funny watching the Sherdweeb Mighty Duck cult still obsess over DJ… bro ducked TJ then got beat by Cejudo and got sent to the minor leagues where he got knocked out.


His “legacy” is built on names like Chris Cariosso, Ray Borg, Tim Elliot, John Moraga, Wilson Reis, etc. fighters who would never even sniff a title shot these days.

Pantoja is the man now. Imagine getting knocked out in the minor leagues and claiming to be GOAT LOL.
Click to expand...

Good one.

The rest of us are aware, Pantoja called out DJ and brought him into the discussion, last night- and now people are reacting to what happened, last night.

Settle down edgy boy.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,254,154
Messages
56,630,482
Members
175,319
Latest member
Supra_Slik77

Share this page

Back
Top