Demetrious Johnson Rejects Alexandre Pantoja’s Callout; UFC Champ Responds
Moments after Alexandre Pantoja vanquished former Rizin bantamweight king Kai Asakura in the UFC 310 headliner, the reigning flyweight champion made interesting use of his microphone time in the Octagon.
“This is the level, the UFC level that’s here so high. You think some Japanese [fighter] going to come here and take my belt? No. When the Octagon is locked, this is my town, this is my city,” Pantoja said in his post-fight interview.
“He doesn’t fight anymore. He retired this year. But this is something for you Demetrious Johnson,” Pantoja added. “I’m the GOAT here. If you want to prove you’re the GOAT, come back.”
Johnson was a longtime UFC flyweight champ before he was traded to ONE Championship for Ben Askren in 2018. “Mighty Mouse” continued his decorated career in the Singapore-based promotion — winning a title at 135 pounds — before announcing his retirement this past September. Johnson is widely regarded as the sport’s all-time best flyweight and one of the best pound-for-pound fighters overall.
However, even if Johnson wasn’t still contractually obligated to ONE, he made it clear that he wouldn’t be interested in a showdown against the current UFC flyweight king.
“Guys, I got offered $2 million to fight,” Johnson wrote on X. “I turned it down. I don’t care to fight anymore.”
Guys I got offered 2 million dollars to fight!! I turned it down I don’t care to fight anymore YouTube video dropping soon
— Demetrious Johnson (@MightyMouse) December 8, 2024
At the post-fight press conference, Pantoja responded to Johnson’s social media post, pointing out that his challenge was about far more than financial security.
“It’s not about money. I don’t fight for money. I fight to prove myself, [that] I’m the best of the best. I think everybody does that,” Pantoja said. “Of course, you need your bills, your mortgage, everything. We’re here to figure out who’s the best of the best. That’s what I did tonight. I’m super glad UFC gives me money to defend this belt. I can pay my bills, I can put my kids in a good place.
“But I don’t fight for just money. Demetrious Johnson, it’s not about the money, brother. It’s about seeing who’s the best of the best. I just say that because I see he’s retired. I don’t know about his contract. I don’t know if he has something where he can’t come to the UFC anymore. I don’t know. But it’s not about the money, brother. It’s about the legacy. It’s about seeing who’s the best. That’s why I live. That’s why I wake up every day to try and be the best.”
Pantoja has compiled quite the resume over the course of his UFC career. In addition to three successful flyweight title defenses, he is tied with Johnson and Benavidez for most 125-pound victories in UFC history with 13. His record includes notable wins over the likes of Brandon Moreno (twice), Brandon Royval (twice), Steve Erceg, Alex Perez and Manel Kape, among others.
