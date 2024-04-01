April Fools! Demetrious Johnson is set to take on ONE Heavyweight champion Anatoly Malykhin in a Mixed-Rules Openweight fight

JustforBROCK said:
Dana white is an idiot.
Yeah. At least we got this out of it..

Love DJ but this might end up very bad for him

He is going against a triple ONE champion who is 14-0 and a Freestyle wrestling world champion. (yes I used wikipedia)

I don't think the skill difference is big enough for DJ to be able to beat this guy

But he's got giant balls for this. Respect
 
Lol at round 5 capoeira. At the very least that should have been a strong indication it's a joke.
 
I hate this 'holiday' when it comes to MMA news.
 
Is this a April Fools thing or real? you just never know anymore. If its real thats crazy! wow.

I'm always very careful on this particular day though lol.
 
@Gio Bro, why did you change the thread-prefix to April Fools? This fight is as legit as they come.
Respect DJ’s hustle :cool:

EDIT: Damn, just realized it’s April 1. I thought we were still living in February. Maybe ONE FC indeed tried to fool us MMA-fans with this announcement?😳
 
