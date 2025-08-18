  • The upgrade to XenForo 2.3.7 has now been completed. Please report any issues to our administrators.

Demetrious Johnson: If you guys don't want to watch grappling and wrestling and jiu-jitsu, don't watch the UFC.

Khamzat lived up to the nick name of "Borzzz" in that hugfest because it was extremely boring

Even the crowd who was on his side in the beginning was booing all that hugging

DJ & other Khamzat fans who are defending that hugfest better keep up that same energy when other huggers in the UFC hug like that
 
Khamzat lived up to the nick name of "Borzzz" in that hugfest because it was extremely boring

Even the crowd who was on his side in the beginning was booing all that hugging

DJ & other Khamzat fans who are defending that hugfest better keep up that same energy when other huggers in the UFC hug like that
casual
 
If you hold your opponent on his or her back for three seconds in wrestling or 20 in Judo you win. Maybe introduce victory by pinfall into MMA.
 
you're just a casual

get yourself a DAZN subscription and stick to boxing
Stick to your high school college wrestling matches and bjj tournaments hipster

It's a fight which people pay to watch not a wrestling or grappling tournament

If you wanna defend that hugfest by Borzzz then just keep that same energy when other huggers do that in the UFC
 
"In UFC, the "stand up rule" refers to a referee's decision to end ground fighting and force fighters to stand up. This usually occurs when neither fighter is advancing their position or landing effective strikes while on the ground. The goal is to prevent prolonged periods of inactivity and stalled fights on the ground. "
 
Good mma grappling is something like what Khabib used to do. Go for finishes, beat the shit out of the guy he’s wrestling.

What we saw was just a guy playing it safe. Good for him, but that was some pussy shit. Boring shit.
Agreed. Good grappling is fun to watch when guys take risks and go for submissions, get reversed, then stand back up. What Khamzat did was hold every position so tight to win on points.
 
People crying about Khamzat not being extremely exciting in this fight after having been nothing but extremely exciting for every single fight is such BS.

Fans just take and take and complain and complain. It's good that fighters like Jones doesn't give a fuck about the fans who will whinge and moan regardless. Just do you, get your money and fuck the fans.
 
If the only thing that mattered was entertainment value BKFC would be bigger than the UFC.

Of course nobody wants the majority of fights to be LNP fests, but a big part of the appeal in MMA is how much more depth and diversity it has. Yes, some of those added variables and possibilities can lead to stuff like what we just saw, but ultimately its still an overall more interesting form of combat than just watching two guys being forced to stand and wang endlessly. And we get plenty of standing and wanging in MMA anyway.
 
