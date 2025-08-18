Demetrious Johnson: If you guys don't want to watch grappling and wrestling and jiu-jitsu, don't watch the UFC.

casualKhamzat lived up to the nick name of "Borzzz" in that hugfest because it was extremely boring
Even the crowd who was on his side in the beginning was booing all that hugging
DJ & other Khamzat fans who are defending that hugfest better keep up that same energy when other huggers in the UFC hug like that
you're just a casualHipsters like you and some others are just trying to make the UFC boring to watch
We have hot-take posters on here all over the place.DJ is a hot-take podcaster, so always take these statements with a grain of salt
Stick to your high school college wrestling matches and bjj tournaments hipsteryou're just a casual
get yourself a DAZN subscription and stick to boxing
It's a fight which people pay to watch not a wrestling or grappling tournament
If you wanna defend that hugfest by Borzzz then just keep that same energy when other huggers do that in the UFC
Agreed. Good grappling is fun to watch when guys take risks and go for submissions, get reversed, then stand back up. What Khamzat did was hold every position so tight to win on points.Good mma grappling is something like what Khabib used to do. Go for finishes, beat the shit out of the guy he’s wrestling.
What we saw was just a guy playing it safe. Good for him, but that was some pussy shit. Boring shit.
Resorting to posting pictures of yourself...
The ref's job is to enforce the rules and stop the fight if necessary.No he is not. The ref did not do his job