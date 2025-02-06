Honestly, everyone is curious and wants to replicate their success/skill.Khabib MMA taking over
Courtesy of a Bo Nickal podcast, apparently he has one lol
Who doesn't these days. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Anyway, interesting point of view for those interested...
Guy is en route to a 50-45 win and you freaked out because he happened to get a finish with 1 second left? Absolutely lame.I freaked out by myself in a bar when he armbarred Horiguchi lol
Lock in to the Bocast
It’s a legendary experience
He's trying to extract information for a potential future matchup against Khamzat.Bo is running for P4P most annoying guy in the sport to listen to right now.
I would pay money not to listen to his podcast.
Replicate what success? Going 0-3 to start the year off?
