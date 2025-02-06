  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Media Demetrious Johnson breaks down training with Dagestani's

HNIC215 said:
Courtesy of a Bo Nickal podcast, apparently he has one lol

Who doesn't these days. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Anyway, interesting point of view for those interested...
Is Bo's podcast called the "#15" in honour of his ridiculously generous ranking?
 
MigitAs said:
I freaked out by myself in a bar when he armbarred Horiguchi lol
Guy is en route to a 50-45 win and you freaked out because he happened to get a finish with 1 second left? Absolutely lame.

And yes, I also think people overrate Holloway/Gaethje. It wasn't as crazy as a fight like Yair/KZ, where Yair was going to lose the decision.
 
rjmbrd said:
Bo is running for P4P most annoying guy in the sport to listen to right now.

I would pay money not to listen to his podcast.
He's trying to extract information for a potential future matchup against Khamzat.
 
What annoys you about him? Based on the clip, he asks his guests attentive questions, lets them speak, doesn’t make the conversation about himself. I don’t see how anyone could take offense to him, regardless of what they think of his skills.
 
I love Bo, everything about him is high level
From his fighting skills, to his personality, to his hairline
 
Very interesting, good questions by Bo. I wish he'd asked what the small "adjustments" were between rounds of the drill where they take the partner off the wall with a single leg and then getting behind them. Different starting grips? Or having the partner react in different ways to train reacting to different defensive reactions? Or just making corrections to the sequence?

Surprising he said that he thinks Islam told him he did Taekwondo at a young age, before grappling. I wonder if Islam himself feels it's helped his striking development (like better kicking dexterity) or not, compared to if he'd only done sambo, judo and wrestling as a kid.
 
