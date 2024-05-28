Media Demetrious Johnson: "Boxing Is MORE Exciting Than MMA/UFC Right Now"

he aint wrong, boxing is having mega mega fights, and it's been a long time since we've seen this level
 
Sorry DJ, you're my favorite. But you find lots of way to be self deprecating, including diminishing your own sport.
 
Who is this DJ?

Is he on the current UFC Roster?

Sounds like he's from the Worldwide MMA community -- not the UFC...
 
I agree. UFC has had very lack luster cards as of late.

Boxing and kickboxing orgs have had way more fun matchups and feel like they have been moving quicker. UFC has like 5 champions who never fight cause....uh....they just can't ok?
 
I agree too, boxing is having all the best fights right now thanks to the Saudis and their unlimited funds. This is the first time I've enjoyed boxing since the 90's. Wilder is fixing to fight that giant killer Chinese Zhang next, it's big fight after big fight lately.
 
chardog said:
he aint wrong, boxing is having mega mega fights, and it's been a long time since we've seen this level
Click to expand...
Marko Polo said:
Agreed apart from when Poatan fights
Click to expand...
KID Yamamoto said:
I agree. UFC has had very lack luster cards as of late.

Boxing and kickboxing orgs have had way more fun matchups and feel like they have been moving quicker. UFC has like 5 champions who never fight cause....uh....they just can't ok?
Click to expand...
Im not sure about that.
UFC 299, 300 were some of the best cards ever and this June might be the most stacked month of cards in UFC history.

Islam vs Poirier>Strickland vs Costa>Whittikar vs Khamzat>Mcgregor vs Chandler>Ulberg vs Hill>Garry vs MVP and obviously all the smaller good fights sprinkled in.
 
Depends if you like boxing or not I guess. I'm not really interested in it so I'll stick with being more excited by MMA
 
The problem with MMA is all the training is harder so a lot of the fighters are too inactive and hardly fight so it makes following or being hyped for anyone hard
 
Hellowhosthat said:
Depends if you like boxing or not I guess. I'm not really interested in it so I'll stick with being more excited by MMA
Click to expand...

I just don’t think these guys care too much about being taken down and choked out by Islam.

Fury v Usyk was a true do or die match up for both men with both legacies on the line and it delivered.
 
That's cause the new route is sign a bunch of mid tier fighters on cheap contracts and push the brand instead of fighters.
They also seem completely opposed to building up another Ronda Rousey, Jones, or Conor. They would rather have human cockfighting with a turnstile of nameless, faceless strikers than risk one of these peeps ever touching any kind of money.
 
Marko Polo said:
I just don’t think these guys care too much about being taken down and choked out by Islam.

Fury v Usyk was a true do or die match up for both men with both legacies on the line and it delivered.
Click to expand...
The problem boxing is gonna have is that Usyk doesn't really market himself at ALL.

He barely talks shit or does media really. He's beaten every other good HW now as well(Joshua and Fury).
If he beats Fury in the rematch it really leaves nobody for him to fight anymore.
 
DJ is becoming more and more of a YouTuber realizing he has to say some polarizing shit to get those sweet clicks and views
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,239,104
Messages
55,604,983
Members
174,848
Latest member
notloub9

Share this page

Back
Top