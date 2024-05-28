Is chatri starting a boxing league?
he aint wrong, boxing is having mega mega fights, and it's been a long time since we've seen this level
Agreed apart from when Poatan fights
Im not sure about that.I agree. UFC has had very lack luster cards as of late.
Boxing and kickboxing orgs have had way more fun matchups and feel like they have been moving quicker. UFC has like 5 champions who never fight cause....uh....they just can't ok?
Nah, DJ's always been real, he wouldn't say it if there wasn't some truth to it.Sorry DJ, you're my favorite. But you find lots of way to be self deprecating, including diminishing your own sport.
Depends if you like boxing or not I guess. I'm not really interested in it so I'll stick with being more excited by MMA
The problem boxing is gonna have is that Usyk doesn't really market himself at ALL.I just don’t think these guys care too much about being taken down and choked out by Islam.
Fury v Usyk was a true do or die match up for both men with both legacies on the line and it delivered.
