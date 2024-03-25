News Demetrious Johnson bow and arrow chokes 6’3” 250 lbs Brown Belt Sherdogger at IBJJF Championships

mattemate said:
Oh damn. He's one of my favorite posters and one of the few people I follow. @StonedLemur If true, block incoming! Haha jk. I'm about your size, a bit lighter, but my old coach, who was a 45er, used to zip me up all the fucking time like that lmao. Shit happens.
Lol, When I was wrestling I had a 105lb guy that gave me fits I wrestled at 145-150..quick little fucker lmao.

Its not me though, I of course would toss DJ around...being a Sherdogger and all lol.
 
Letsss gooo!
 
