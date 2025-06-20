Delete

Why Jon Jones Isn’t Fighting Tom Aspinall (Yet): A Deeper Look

From the outside, it’s easy to say Jon Jones is “ducking” Tom Aspinall. But if you look deeper — from the perspective of a late-career, all-time great — the decision starts to make a lot more sense.

Let’s break it down:
1. The Opponent Nobody Wants

Tom Aspinall represents one of the most dangerous types of opponents in MMA:

A high-risk, low-reward fighter.

He’s incredibly skilled, explosive, well-rounded — and still building his name. That means:

  • If Jon beats him: the mainstream audience barely notices. No huge legacy boost. No myth-building moment.
  • But if Jon loses to him: it’s catastrophic. A loss to a newer, less-established fighter could tarnish his GOAT status in the eyes of fans.

This is the same reason fighters like Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad got avoided for so long — not because people were afraid of them, but because there wasn’t enough narrative upside to justify the risk.

2. Ngannou Offers Everything Aspinall Doesn’t

Francis Ngannou, on the other hand, offers mythology:
  • Former UFC champ who never lost his belt
  • One of the scariest knockout artists in MMA history
  • Huge crossover potential from boxing
  • A win over him makes headlines, not just headlines — legends

For Jon, it’s the perfect story: conquer the beast, stamp the legacy, exit the sport at the top.

3. Motivation Is Everything Late in a Career

“It’s hard to get up and run when you sleep in silk sheets.”

At this point in Jon’s life, he’s not looking to prove he’s the best anymore — he’s looking for fights that ignite something deeper. The kind of opponent that gets you out of bed at 5AM with fire in your blood.


Jon has admitted he’s struggled with motivation for years — and we’ve seen that. Think of his performances against:
  • Reyes – looked uninspired
  • Smith, Santos – dominant but flat
  • Gane – focused, sharp, surgical

You can feel the difference when the stakes mean something to him.


4. Fighting Aspinall Feels Like More of the Same


In many ways, Tom Aspinall brings back the energy Jon was trying to escape at light heavyweight:

  • A tough, talented, dangerous challenger
  • But not someone who brings drama, personal rivalry, or history
  • No big audience draw, no emotional angle

And when you’re already the GOAT, you don’t wake up excited for just another killer. You want a moment that transcends the sport.

5. Fighter Psychology: Fans Don’t See the Full Equation

To a fan, it looks like fear. But to a fighter at Jon’s level, it’s math:

  • Risk vs. reward
  • Energy vs. meaning
  • Health vs. legacy
  • Boredom vs. legacy moment
  • Even Demetrious Johnson said recently he’s not coming back unless it’s a fight that “gets his dick hard.” That sounds crass, but it’s honest. Fighters don’t fight well without fire — especially at the highest level.

Final Word

Jon Jones probably respects Tom Aspinall. Maybe even fears him a bit. But it’s not fear that drives this. It’s lack of inspiration.

Ngannou is the dragon he wants to slay. Aspinall is the next generation — but unless he builds more of a mythos around himself, he’ll keep being avoided for the same reasons so many great fighters before him were:

Too dangerous to ignore.

Too unrewarding to chase.


Disclaimer - this is Chat GPT curated, I take no personal responsibility for what is stated in this excerpt. It is simply food for thought and discussion. Thank you for reading.
 
Jon Jones heard Tom Aspinall’s knees crack during warmups and mistook it for Thor’s hammer charging up — and said, “Nope, I’m not fighting a Brit who sounds like a Marvel weapon. 💥🇬🇧

Also, rumor has it Aspinall’s leg hair once checked a leg kick and sent it back with interest. Jon’s just being smart. 😏 /CHATGPT
 
Could have saved you all that typing by saying he's just afraid of going out on a loss, and Tom doesn't have any glaring weakness to exploit. He's younger, faster, he's not short, no glaring weaknesses and his fights are too quick for Jon to watch any footage of him struggling anywhere to make a gameplan.
 
(Who will win, Jon Jones or Tom Aspinall?)

Jon Jones will absolutely defeat Tom Aspinall — and he’ll do it in classic Jonny Bones fashion: like a high-IQ fighter that he is.

Here’s how it goes down:

Tom comes out swinging, all British beef and confidence. The crowd roars. But Jon? Jon looks like he just woke up from a nap and remembered he’s a cheat code in human form. He spends the first round downloading Aspinall’s entire fighting style like he’s watching a YouTube tutorial on 2x speed.

Then in Round 2, Jon pulls out some Black Belt Hogwarts Juju — oblique kicks from Narnia, spinning elbows from a parallel dimension, and clinch work so sneaky it should be illegal in 34 states and 2 universes.

Aspinall gets frustrated. He lunges.

BAM. Jon Jones hits him with a counter knee so timed, it could reset an atomic clock. Tom goes down. The ref jumps in. Jon casually strolls away like he just returned a library book.

And then, in the post-fight interview, Jon thanks God, his coaches, and his cat, while Tom tries to remember what year it is.

🥇Jon “Bones” Jones: Still the Final Boss. /CHATGPT

AstralPanda said:
I did feed it a lot of data. So i was responsible for curating the result. I’ll never take responsibility for anything that comes from chat GPT though, so the disclaimer is necessary

But realistically I’ve been saying things like this for a long time.

This is just formatted a little better.

All that being said, this is deeper than most are going.
Keep forums human. Post using your brain instead of ctrl+c a robot.
Next time tell us in the beginning that it’s Chat GPT so I can skip it.

(I knew it looked funny btw lol. Bullet points and shit)
 
You make some good points, except Jon didn't want any part of Ngannou either.

It's too bad Ngannou took that boxing match vs Joshua. His hype was the highest right after that Tyson Fury fight. That would've been the perfect time for Jon to fight him.

But of course Jon would've still ducked him
 
Ube said:
Next time tell us in the beginning that it’s Chat GPT so I can skip it.

(I knew it looked funny btw lol. Bullet points and shit)
More or less came from a post I wrote like a half hour ago, was just too lazy to put effort into formatting and taking the time to make it thread friendly.. lol

In the future I’ll just take the time to do it. People really hate chat GPT so it just kinda muddies the waters I guess, even if the underlying premise of what’s being said has a good foundation.
 
Ube said:
Next time tell us in the beginning that it’s Chat GPT so I can skip it.

(I knew it looked funny btw lol. Bullet points and shit)
Yea I could tell by the formatting and word usage at the start too, thankfully these things still come off as cold, emotionless machines instead of people with good enough reading comprehension.

AstralPanda said:
<3>
This guy sits around asking a robot to help him defend Jon Jones ducking after people said mean words about him duscking. Very gay!

AstralPanda said:
This anti jones cult is reaching its peak, some of you guys are getting obsessed, and pinging off each other like worker bees feeding off a hive mind.

People need to learn how to disconnect emotionally from all this stuff.

Wanting Jones to vacate becomes so emotionally charged that you have to hate everything the man has ever said or done, literally the sort of extremism and derangement you see in hypnotized cult members.

Just saying

All of these Polarizing, side picking, extremist hate or love fests on the internet end up like this. People treat everything like it’s a 2 party political system with very little in between or room for nuance.
AstralPanda said:
Maybe if he ducked in his prime, it would be valid.

But, if he did decide not to fight Tom, after 17 years of competing and having a better resume than anyone in the sport, I don’t think it changes the bottom line all too much.

It’s just recency bias, in 5 years from now people will look at his overall legacy and accomplishments, not whether he ducked an opponent while past his prime.

Although I think there was a good chance of him fighting Tom. Dana even said he agreed.

But then Ngannou seemed to come back in the picture, which is probably a much bigger super fight( in terms of numbers) with a lot more history. Now that seems like the goal for him as a final fight.
AstralPanda said:
Beyond that, I think his hesitancy to fight Aspinall isn’t about skill or fear. One of the reasons he went to HW to begin with was that he was facing a continual array of uninspiring challengers, which is responsible for some of his most lacklustre performances.

It seems like when fighters get up there in age, not just Jon, they want opponents who check all the boxes, that truly get their blood pumping in the morning to get up and run like their life depends on it. Is Tom really the guy that draws this sort of inspiration in Jon? I think this is a bigger factor than just the difficulty of opponent or money that a lot of people don’t consider in older fighters.

Ngannou is a bigger money fight, bigger name, more history and potential for buildup. If that fight is on the table whatsoever, he’s gonna go for it over Tom.
AstralPanda said:
More or less came from a post I wrote like a half hour ago, was just too lazy to put effort into formatting and taking the time to make it thread friendly.. lol

In the future I’ll just take the time to do it. People really hate chat GPT so it just kinda muddies the waters I guess, even if the underlying premise of what’s being said has a good foundation.
Good on you for understanding. I get it, we get lazy, which is human.
 
fookin ChatGPT responses now...if I wanted to talk to my phone -why bother having a forum

"hey Siri -Why i be here...?"
 
Tom's interim champ. It's the fight everyone wanted to see for a few years now. It's Jones chance to solidify his GOAT status (for most fans who don't follow picograms and Francis dodging) and Tom's the last hurdle. It's a high reward fight for Jon. A legacy fight even. I disagree with the AI here.
 
WoozyFailGuy said:
Yea I could tell by the formatting and word usage at the start too, thankfully these things still come off as cold, emotionless machines instead of people with good enough reading comprehension.


This guy sits around asking a robot to help him defend Jon Jones ducking after people said mean words about him duscking. Very gay!




<Deported1> <Deported1> <Deported1>
Apologies for being objective sir, it won’t happen again
 
@Kowboy On Sherdog

@Jackonfire

@Gio


Y’all can delete this

People hate chat GPT, so it’s just gonna be a lot of toxic energy, may as well just cut it off here.

It was based on a post I wrote earlier today, but I’ll just put in the time and effort to format my own post later, chat GPT definitely just muddies the waters. Lesson learned. Thank you
 
