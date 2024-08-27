DELETE

Smoke filled backrooms where jazz is being played to patrons of unquestionable taste, rings out like soft kisses to the brain.
The trumpet is in a sad sad mood tonight, floating notes like paper kites.
Saxophone comes in and lifts the the mood, but only by a bit.

She enters the room, in what can only be described as a red lace dress... she's not wearing anything underneath, and I stand frozen as we lock eyes from across the room.
She floats in and out from between the tables like a panther stalking her prey.

She asked the bartender for a drink...a slow gin fizz to be precise.
I watch her take her first sip as I give the bartender a tip, and the money for her drink.
Im too nervous to say anything but I know this will be my only chance...as we glance, at one another.

I ask her if she'd like to dance, and she takes my arm and leads me to the floor.
We come together in what feels like a lightning crash...we dance slow, real slow.
Slow enough to feel each others thoughts, I lean in even closer and kiss her neck softer than a warm summer rain.

She holds me by the back of the neck with one hand, she's wearing silk gloves up to her elbow.
She asks what our future looks like in my eyes...I was surprised, but I don't know if she's for real so I just start to summarize... my thoughts.

I place my hand at the small of her back...I can feel her through her dress, she's sweaty but in the best way possible.
I whisper in her ear and she giggles, the cutest giggle you ever heard.
I whisper more, and we are laughing now.

Just dancing, laughing and we shared what felt like our entire life story.........

in whispers.


Fewer people are here now, not that i care.
I watch her move her hair... out of her eyes, but all I see is her.

We hold on to each other as if we were trying to save each others lives.
The band stopped playing an hour ago, but we just held each other on the dance floor...sweaty...a little bit drunk...on her.

My friend owns the club and he tells me to lock up when I leave...he throws me the keys...Miles davis playing on the jukebox.
We don't leave but, instead we love...with our hearts on our sleeves.

That night turned into day and I places to go, but i had to stay...inside of her...




Embrace


~SL
 

I will not eat what I detest
What I detest is feces
I will not partake of it
Excrement
I will not consume it
It shall not enter me
It shall not come near my hands
Nor my mouth
Nor shall it fall from my belly
I will not suffer neglect nor become subdued

I will not eat what I detest
What I detest is feces
It shall not come into my body
Excrement
I will not tread upon it with my sandals
Nor will I submit to hanging face down

Thus speaketh the dog-faced ape
And what then shall you eat?
Will you live on another's flesh?
Who will guard you from torment?

Who shall save you from the servants of Babui
Who thirst for blood and live on the entrails of the damned?
The apes who dwelleth beside the lake of fire
Devouring the souls of the damned

Whose erect phallus is unyielding, ever relentless
And howls with hideous mockery
To pierce the wicked

Gods of the earth
Gods of the sky
Gods of the underworld

Monkeys claw your face, monkeys rend your limbs
Monkeys rape your flesh
Monkeys bite your throat, monkeys tear your skin
Monkeys fuck your skull

I will not be hung upside down
Nor made to eat feces by the four apes

The greatest of the gods in the sky
And the gods of the earth
Men will thresh for me as for the Apis Bull who presides over Sais
Men will reap for me as for Seth, lord of the northern sky

I will not be hung upside down
Nor made to eat feces by the four apes
 
You really put a douchey Reddit post here?
Could've been original at least sir.
 
You really put a douchey Reddit post here?
Could've been original at least sir.
It is not a Reddit post, and it is certainly not douchey.

Its about not being hung upside down

or being made to eat feces

by the four apes.
 
It is not a Reddit post, and it is certainly not douchey.

Its about not being hung upside down

or being made to eat feces

by the four apes.
When I looked it up it was on Reddit.
 
