Smoke filled backrooms where jazz is being played to patrons of unquestionable taste, rings out like soft kisses to the brain.

The trumpet is in a sad sad mood tonight, floating notes like paper kites.

Saxophone comes in and lifts the the mood, but only by a bit.



She enters the room, in what can only be described as a red lace dress... she's not wearing anything underneath, and I stand frozen as we lock eyes from across the room.

She floats in and out from between the tables like a panther stalking her prey.



She asked the bartender for a drink...a slow gin fizz to be precise.

I watch her take her first sip as I give the bartender a tip, and the money for her drink.

Im too nervous to say anything but I know this will be my only chance...as we glance, at one another.



I ask her if she'd like to dance, and she takes my arm and leads me to the floor.

We come together in what feels like a lightning crash...we dance slow, real slow.

Slow enough to feel each others thoughts, I lean in even closer and kiss her neck softer than a warm summer rain.



She holds me by the back of the neck with one hand, she's wearing silk gloves up to her elbow.

She asks what our future looks like in my eyes...I was surprised, but I don't know if she's for real so I just start to summarize... my thoughts.



I place my hand at the small of her back...I can feel her through her dress, she's sweaty but in the best way possible.

I whisper in her ear and she giggles, the cutest giggle you ever heard.

I whisper more, and we are laughing now.



Just dancing, laughing and we shared what felt like our entire life story.........



in whispers.





Fewer people are here now, not that i care.

I watch her move her hair... out of her eyes, but all I see is her.



We hold on to each other as if we were trying to save each others lives.

The band stopped playing an hour ago, but we just held each other on the dance floor...sweaty...a little bit drunk...on her.



My friend owns the club and he tells me to lock up when I leave...he throws me the keys...Miles davis playing on the jukebox.

We don't leave but, instead we love...with our hearts on our sleeves.



That night turned into day and I places to go, but i had to stay...inside of her...









Embrace





~SL