  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

*delete*

giphy.gif
 
They weaponize pay...show & win, or "win bonus" is the biggest scam in combat sports, and MMA runs with it like its business as usual.
 
How could Dana do such a thing!! :(
 
Discretionary bonuses are...discretionary. Whoa. Managers should negotiate the show/win pay accordingly.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,240,838
Messages
55,720,247
Members
174,911
Latest member
vera2

Share this page

Back
Top