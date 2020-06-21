Delete thread

I know the master race is going to come in here and rip me a new asshole over this meme
How much is your new 4K 144hz TV to take advantage of the higher framerates?
https://pcpartpicker.com/user/Gizmoj/saved/VFhfP6
Above is the cheapest build you can make that's as powerful as the Next Gen Consoles.
A 'RTX2070Super' and a 'Ryzen 7 3700x' is the cheapest combo that would give you next gen performance.
The XboxSeriesX has a GPU with 12 Tflops made by AMD.
The PS5 has a GPU with 10.28 Tflops made by AMD.
First you should know that Nvidia has about 40% better performance when compared to a AMD with the same amount of Tflops.
The Radeon VII has 14.2 Tflops but the RTX2070Super is both cheaper and more powerful.
As for the CPU both of the next gen consoles have a 8 core CPU and the cheapest 8 core with decent performance is the Ryzen 7 3700X.
Mistakes with this build
- The R7-3700X is overkill to match the CPUs. The R7-2700 ought to be a near-perfect analogue to the Xbox Series X CPU, and an even lesser CPU is required to match the PS5
- The RTX 2070 Super is probably a decent match for the PS5 GPU (only at launch), but it's significantly inferior to the XSX GPU.
- Your claim about NVIDIA vs. AMD per-FLOP GPU performance is laughably incorrect
- The TFLOPs figure you cited for the Radeon VII is incorrect
- You used a SATA-based SSD which shortchanges the consoles
- You forgot a Blu-Ray drive which again shortchanges the XSX (and the standard edition of the PS5)
- Your motherboard doesn't even support the speed of the RAM you've selected
- There's a strong chance your PC blueprint won't be capable of working without purchasing separate hardware
Perhaps the most salient oversight is ignoring that one could have built an equal or superior machine for much cheaper than is possible today from September 2019 through January 2020 before COVID when prices on hardware were extraordinary. It's actually more expensive to build today than it was then, but you could have built then. In fact, you could have built a more powerful PC nearly two years before the new consoles are set to even launch, and we have to see if COVID will result in major supply shortages (the very thing inflating hardware prices today).
Also, I wish you would stop trolling with this alt, @weed. It's stupid and obvious.
If you think these consoles are going to be 400 bucks you're in for a nasty surprise.
Yes. It has a higher RAW FLOP performance, faster VRAM, and dedicated ray-tracing cores.
That €399/€499 leaked listing was from Amazon France, but don't count on it. There was an earlier leak just like it from Amazon UK with a price tag of £599. Frankly, I'm suspicious the France leak was deliberately orchestrated by Sony as damage control for the latter.The PS4 is going to be selling two models. One with no disc drive for 400 euros and one or 500 euros with a UHD drive. I'm not sure if this is bullshit or not, but this is just what I saw online the other day.
https://www.forbes.com/sites/erikka...d-release-date-leaked-by-amazon/#66d6ff161fa9
There has also been talk of the XSX being $400, as their main focus for next gen is going to be pushing Game pass subscriptions. I think $400 is feasible as Microsoft can afford to take more of a hit as they have the cheese to do it in order to try and sell more consoles, but It's hard to imagine it debuting at any less than $500.
Apparently they're calling it the RTX 3090, this time, which is weird, since that used to be the numeration designating their dual-GPUs, but yeah, it appears it will launch simultaneously alongside the RTX 3080, like the RTX 2080 Ti did with the RTX 2080, and not a year later like the GTX 1080 Ti did after the GTX 1080. Latest estimated figures below:Looks like its time for 3080 ti lmao
That €399/€499 leaked listing was from Amazon France, but don't count on it. There was an earlier leak just like it from Amazon UK with a price tag of £699. Frankly, I'm suspicious the France leak was deliberately orchestrated by Sony as damage control for the latter.
So far most investigative reports (like those by Bloomberg) have been predicting a higher price tag for the PS5, with the low point predicted to be ~$470, just based on the Bill of Manufacturing of the unit, and the rest somewhere between $550-$700. That was before the announcement of the disc-less variant. Personally, I'm extremely skeptical Sony would commit the blunder of staking a price point above $599, because they know that's suicide in the console race, where price is more important to winning that performance or games, contrary to what gamers insist, but I'm also not convinced of the French leak.
For the PS4 the launch price in Euros matched the launch price in USD (because due to their dumb excess of regulatory laws Europeans pay more for the same thing). So while many outlets have taken that figure to project a $449/$549 price tag in the US, which seem realistic, given precedent, the leak should forecast a $399/$499 price, and that seems far-fetched. Microsoft has already declared their price will be on higher than $499, and that's the price I expect for them. Sony...I'm not sure. I think they realize they can ask the same despite an inferior machine because of their reputation for games. I get the feeling the disc-less will be put at $499, too, to match the XSX, and the standard version will be $599. They want to sell the disc-less version.
Apparently they're calling it the RTX 3090, this time, which is weird, since that used to be the numeration designating their dual-GPUs, but yeah, it appears it will launch simultaneously alongside the RTX 3080, like the RTX 2080 Ti did with the RTX 2080, and not a year later like the GTX 1080 Ti did after the GTX 1080. Latest estimated figures below:
Xbox Series X GPU
Playstation 5 GPU
- 3328 Cores
- 12.15 TFLOPS
- 10GB GDDR6 VRAM (560 GB/s)
GTX 1080 Ti
- 2304 Cores
- 10.29 TFLOPS
- 10GB GDDR6 VRAM (448 GB/s)
RTX 3090 (Rumor)
- 3584 Cores
- 11.34 TFLOPS
- 11GB VRAM GDDR5X VRAM (484 GB/s)
- ***No Ray-Tracing Cores***
RTX 3080 (Rumor)
- 5284 Cores
- 20.81 TFLOPs
- 12GB GDDR6X VRAM (1000 GB/s)
RTX 2080 Ti
- 4352 Cores
- 16.58 TFLOPS
- 10GB GDDR6X VRAM (760 GB/s)
RTX 2080 Super
- 4352 Cores
- 13.45 TFLOPS
- 11GB GDDR6 VRAM (616 GB/s)
RTX 2080
- 3072 cores
- 11.15 TFLOPS
- 8GB GDDR6 VRAM (496 GB/s)
RTX 2070 Super
- 2944 Cores
- 10.07 TFLOPS
- 8GB GDDR6 VRAM (448 GB/s)
- 2560 Cores
- 9.06 TFLOPs
- 8GB GDDR6 VRAM (448 GB/s)
In all honesty most Tech forums don't have a member who puts as much effort and thought into their posts as you do. Being on Sherdog has saved me from having to go to any of the other tech forums around.
One of these days I’m going to buy or build a PC, and Mick is probably going to dub or ban me for all the annoying questions I’ll ask him over the most minute details for everything hardware related.
