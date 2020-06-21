Delete thread

Steve-French said:



There has also been talk of the XSX being $400, as their main focus for next gen is going to be pushing Game pass subscriptions. I think $400 is feasible as Microsoft can afford to take more of a hit as they have the cheese to do it in order to try and sell more consoles, but It's hard to imagine it debuting at any less than $500. The PS4 is going to be selling two models. One with no disc drive for 400 euros and one or 500 euros with a UHD drive. I'm not sure if this is bullshit or not, but this is just what I saw online the other day.There has also been talk of the XSX being $400, as their main focus for next gen is going to be pushing Game pass subscriptions. I think $400 is feasible as Microsoft can afford to take more of a hit as they have the cheese to do it in order to try and sell more consoles, but It's hard to imagine it debuting at any less than $500. Click to expand...

3328 Cores

12.15 TFLOPS

10GB GDDR6 VRAM (560 GB/s)

Playstation 5 GPU

2304 Cores

10.29 TFLOPS

16GB GDDR6 VRAM (448 GB/s)

3584 Cores

11.34 TFLOPS

11GB VRAM GDDR5X VRAM (484 GB/s)

***Only GPU here with no Ray-Tracing Cores***

10496 Cores

35.58 TFLOPs

24GB GDDR6X VRAM (936 GB/s)

8704 Cores

29.77 TFLOPS

10GB GDDR6X VRAM (760 GB/s)

5888 Cores

20.31 TFLOPS

8GB GDDR6 VRAM (448 GB/s)

4352 Cores

13.45 TFLOPS

11GB GDDR6 VRAM (616 GB/s)

3072 cores

11.15 TFLOPS

8GB GDDR6 VRAM (496 GB/s)

2944 Cores

10.07 TFLOPS

8GB GDDR6 VRAM (448 GB/s)

2560 Cores

9.06 TFLOPs

8GB GDDR6 VRAM (448 GB/s)

That €399/€499 leaked listing was from Amazon France, but don't count on it. There was an earlier leak just like it from Amazon UK with a price tag of £599. Frankly, I'm suspicious the France leak was deliberately orchestrated by Sony as damage control for the latter.So far most investigative reports (like those by Bloomberg) have been predicting a higher price tag for the PS5, with the low point predicted to be ~$470, just based on the Bill of Manufacturing of the unit, and the rest somewhere between $550-$700. That was before the announcement of the disc-less variant. Personally, I'm extremely skeptical Sony would commit the blunder of staking a price point above $599, because they know that's suicide in the console race, where price is more important to winning that performance or games, contrary to what gamers insist, but I'm also not convinced of the French leak.For the PS4 the launch price in Euros matched the launch price in USD (because due to their dumb excess of regulatory laws Europeans pay more for the same thing). So while many outlets have taken that figure to project a $449/$549 price tag in the US, which seem realistic, given precedent, the leak should forecast a $399/$499 price, and that seems far-fetched. Microsoft has already declared their price will be no higher than $499, and that's the price I expect for them. Sony...I'm not sure. I think they realize they can ask the same despite an inferior machine because of their reputation for games. I get the feeling the disc-less will be put at $499, too, to match the XSX, and the standard version will be $599. Theyto sell the disc-less version.Apparently they're calling it the RTX 3090, this time, which is weird, since that used to be the numeration designating their dual-GPUs, but yeah, it appears it will launch simultaneously alongside the RTX 3080, like the RTX 2080 Ti did with the RTX 2080, and not a year later like the GTX 1080 Ti did after the GTX 1080. Latest estimated figures below: