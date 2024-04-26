Deiveson is damn good

CroCopsLHK
Black Belt
@Black
- Joined
- Aug 9, 2008
- Messages
- 6,452
- Reaction score
- 4,652
He's the complete deal. So his series with Brandon surprised me but let's be honest. He belongs at BW and those weight cuts probably sucked
His striking reminds me of Aldo and his ground game reminds me of RDA. He's faster than most BWs and has power/strength
I think he holds up to O'Malley as much as Umar and Merab. I think all three of them could hold the belt
His striking reminds me of Aldo and his ground game reminds me of RDA. He's faster than most BWs and has power/strength
I think he holds up to O'Malley as much as Umar and Merab. I think all three of them could hold the belt