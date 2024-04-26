Deiveson is damn good

He's the complete deal. So his series with Brandon surprised me but let's be honest. He belongs at BW and those weight cuts probably sucked

His striking reminds me of Aldo and his ground game reminds me of RDA. He's faster than most BWs and has power/strength

I think he holds up to O'Malley as much as Umar and Merab. I think all three of them could hold the belt
 
Ehh I think he's too small to have much success in the top 5. O'Malley & Sandhagen both would light him up real bad.
He'd have a chance to wrestle fuck O'Malley but yeah, Sandhagen is probably his nightmare matchup on paper.
 
Concur.

People should not let Cody Garbrandt's utter decline fool them into believing Figueriedo is better (or bigger) than he is.
On the other hand, Figgy stood up to Garbrandt's firepower, took him down multiple times and strangled him.

A bunch of guys have KO'ed Garbrandt but I can't remember anyone previously having any success with takedowns and ground control though I stopped watching most of Garbrandt's fights a few years back.

Obviously doesn't necessarily mean Figgy will be champ but it showed what he can do at BW.
 
A bunch of guys have KO'ed Garbrandt but I can't remember anyone previously having any success with takedowns and ground control though I stopped watching most of Garbrandt's fights a few years back.
Garbrandt has never been a bad wrestler. He has an 80% TD defence rate and was able to take down Cruz back in the day. And of course Deveison is also the first to sub him.
 
He's the complete deal. So his series with Brandon surprised me but let's be honest. He belongs at BW and those weight cuts probably sucked

His striking reminds me of Aldo and his ground game reminds me of RDA. He's faster than most BWs and has power/strength

I think he holds up to O'Malley as much as Umar and Merab. I think all three of them could hold the belt
I like him better at FLW. I didn't think he looked great against Cody. I don't see him getting the title. His best days are behind him.
 
Garbrandt has never been a bad wrestler. He has an 80% TD defence rate and was able to take down Cruz back in the day. And of course Deveison is also the first to sub him.
Exactly, he's been solid there his whole career and the TAM guys don't get outwrestled/subbed often.

We know his chin is shot but Garbrandt is 32 which is not yet at an age at which wrestling/grappling skills decline precipitously.
 
It was very impressive how he manhandled Cody, who is usually quite good scrambling back to his feet. Sandhagens chances are low seeing he got demolished by Aljo on the ground.
 
It was very impressive how he manhandled Cody, who is usually quite good scrambling back to his feet. Sandhagens chances are low seeing he got demolished by Aljo on the ground.
That fight was almost 4 years ago. Cory has put in a lot of work & leveled up a lot since then. He had a lot of success using his wrestling vs Font & Vera in his last 2 fights.
 
