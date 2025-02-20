  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Rumored Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Cory Sandhagen fight on May 3rd

What? I thought merab vs sandhagen was close to locked. Negotiation tools. Oh and I didn't realize he's coming off a loss. Totally forgot.

Merab takes time off or sugar rematch? Yuck
 
Mohawk Banditó said:
Ugh, fuckin Suga gonna get the favor again.

This should be good, but I'd have liked:
Merab-Yan
Suga-Sandhagen
Fig-Umar
The division is a mess.

Everyone is either coming off a loss or already got dog walked by merab.


Not surprised they are making a withdrawal from the OMalley fund. Makes sense. If he loses his next fight his stock plummets and if that is to Cory Sandhagen then it doesn't come with any noteworthy payday, better to at least monetize the closing act of the "sugar show." (From business standpoint)
 
Mohawk Banditó said:
Ugh, fuckin Suga gonna get the favor again.

This should be good, but I'd have liked:
Merab-Yan
Suga-Sandhagen
Fig-Umar
Merab/Yan
Sugar/Umar
Fig/Sandhagen

I fixed it for you. We know O'Malley most likely gets the title shot. They always give the poodle the easier or direct path to title shot.
 
Mcnugget said:
At first I thought that was nice then I realized it could easily be boring
Two exciting strikers that evolved into decision wrestlers. Hopefully the grappling cancels out and they stand and bang.

I guess Merab/Yan/Umar/Omalley are fighting eachother somehow.. money is on Sean getting a TS and Umar and Yan fighting for the next one.
 
Figgy is going to bring his grappling and make it boring. He doesn't seem to handle the distance striking at BW very well. Atleast this sorts the division out a little bit.
 
Tweak896 said:
Figgy is going to bring his grappling and make it boring. He doesn't seem to handle the distance striking at BW very well. Atleast this sorts the division out a little bit.
Cory is a much better grappler now than he showed vs Sterling nearly 5 years ago. Figgy doesn't have the gas tank to implement a grappling heavy gameplan over 5 rounds at his age, Cory is going to light him up.
 
Love this fight. Sandhagen is in danger of dropping out of contention for good IMO though and needs a big win, soon. Hopefully this is the one.
 
I would have preferred Sandhagen vs O'Malley
It looks like O'Malley will be rematching Merab
 
CC27 said:
makes sense. O Malley is gonna get the Merab rematch and could see Yan/Umar fight so FIggy/Sandhagen would be the fight to make.
Really stupid. O’Malley should fight Umar and earn it.
 
