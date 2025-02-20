Sean Chowdhury
the reporter has good inside sources and broke the prates-neal news early and a lot of other fights early
Ugh, fuckin Suga gonna get the favor again.
This should be good, but I'd have liked:
Merab-Yan
Suga-Sandhagen
Fig-Umar
Do we know that Petr isn't going next again Merab?
No it wont. Notorious Figgy Smalls will regulate.At first I thought that was nice then I realized it could easily be boring
Merab vs Sandhagen? I hadn't heard that even rumored once. Not sure why it would even be discussed.What? I thought merab vs sandhagen was close to locked.
Two exciting strikers that evolved into decision wrestlers. Hopefully the grappling cancels out and they stand and bang.At first I thought that was nice then I realized it could easily be boring
Figgy is going to bring his grappling and make it boring. He doesn't seem to handle the distance striking at BW very well. Atleast this sorts the division out a little bit.
Really stupid. O’Malley should fight Umar and earn it.makes sense. O Malley is gonna get the Merab rematch and could see Yan/Umar fight so FIggy/Sandhagen would be the fight to make.