International DEI only applies to black people in entertainment?

F1980

F1980

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Nov 2, 2018
Messages
1,705
Reaction score
1,729
It won't be long until America will become a Latin American country. Mexicans are for now, only second to whites at the major population of the nation. In 30 years, we will become the majority. Spanish will become the major spoken language. Outside of whites, there are more of us than anyone else.

But if you use Netflix, blacks are extremely overrepresented in their shows when compared to Mexicans. I do not see any Mexicans in any of these American movies/shows. There are also barely any Asians, the current fastest growing demographic of migrants.

Blacks are extremely overrepresented in music, movies and now games, when they're only 12% of the population. We're more than double that number and we are not represented anywhere.

Where are the Mexicans, or even any Latin Americans in American media? We are non existent.

I thought DEI was supposed to spread the spotlight to everyone? Not only black people.

Where is the DEI in politics? The biggest cities seem to only have black mayors. Where's the Mexicans?

Assassins Creed Japan has as BLACK main character. They wanted the first Japanese Assassin's Creed game to have a black protagonist. How about a Mexican samurai? Japan and Mexico has had relations for a very long time, too.
 
Plenty of Mexicans in the Narcos series. Aren't those on Netflix?
 
Any female or person of color that has been employed doing anything was because of DEI according the republicans this week.
 
