So I'm in this corporate group with leaders from a lot of different companies, and they bring in different speakers to talk about business trends, leadership, strategy, etc.



The speakers are generally pretty good. The facilitator asks the audience to have their cameras on so it'll be a more interactive experience and usually 90% of us do leave our cameras on.



But today they brought in a speaker with a background that was all related to DEI stuff, so I turned my camera off and decided to listen while I got some actual work done.



About 10 minutes in, I happened to click back to that screen and saw that everyone else's camera was turned off too. I started scrolling to see if I could find a single person with a camera turned on and I found maybe 5 or 6 people out of 70ish had actually left their cameras on.



This was unusual for this group. Never seen anything like it. I think they all had the same thought I did as soon as they heard DEI, they just decided they're was no reason to pay attention anymore.