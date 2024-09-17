Social DEI is so dead

So I'm in this corporate group with leaders from a lot of different companies, and they bring in different speakers to talk about business trends, leadership, strategy, etc.

The speakers are generally pretty good. The facilitator asks the audience to have their cameras on so it'll be a more interactive experience and usually 90% of us do leave our cameras on.

But today they brought in a speaker with a background that was all related to DEI stuff, so I turned my camera off and decided to listen while I got some actual work done.

About 10 minutes in, I happened to click back to that screen and saw that everyone else's camera was turned off too. I started scrolling to see if I could find a single person with a camera turned on and I found maybe 5 or 6 people out of 70ish had actually left their cameras on.

This was unusual for this group. Never seen anything like it. I think they all had the same thought I did as soon as they heard DEI, they just decided they're was no reason to pay attention anymore.
 
Im glad this one anecdotal instance is proof positive that DEI is on its way out. I'll sleep better knowing so.
 
The speaker was parroting that same old line too, about how diversity is so important to a company's success, because it brings in different viewpoints...

That's such bullshit. Can you imagine everyone in a meeting, and the boss says, "I like Maria's idea. Good thing her grandparents were from Mexico or else she never would've thought of it."
 
Odd that you'd take the energy to get upset about this and post it here considering the avatar you are using..
 
I'm sure that's what the speaker meant by diversity bringing in different viewpoints, lol.
 
I can say without question that diversity has no bearing on a company's success
 
Well, a massive mining company very close to home is regretting hiring a pile of women miners. They can't lift the tools and will not progress beyond the bottom jobs. Not exactly a formula for success for a company with any forward thinking.
 
Is this "massive mining company close to home" the same one from the story that floated around for years where the women who worked in the office saw what the men made, complained about the pay gap, were sent into the mines to make what the men made, most quit when they realized how hard it was, and their original jobs were sourced to a different company?

Or is it, you know... real?
 
Vale in Sudbury Ontario. Formerly Inco. My miner friends that work there as well as mine manager friend tell the same tge same story.
 
Don't take anecdotal threads for any value but there is a growing list of major companies stepping away from DEI
 
Do you know how a search engine works?

People mad that the racism that they feel like is justified is falling apart.
 
Do we have any stats on wage disparity with legal but non Americans or people who aren't white?
 
