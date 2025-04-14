EXCLUSIVE: NY Attorney General Letitia James Declares Virginia Home Her 'Principal Residence' NY AG Letitia James signed legal document declaring Virginia property her principal residence weeks before Trump fraud trial.

Letitia James's 40-Year Pattern of Property and Financial Discrepancies New documents expose decades of unresolved violations, conflicting filings, and financial disclosures that raise serious questions about Letitia James' integrity.

Trump again shows that his superpower is having the dumbest, most corrupt enemies. After Big Fani got herself disqualified and was lucky to not get disbarred after perjuring herself and getting caught funneling taxpayer money to her married fuck buddy to take her on cruises, the next DEI prosecutor, Letitia James, campaigned on abusing the office to go after political opponents with no crime in mind. She declared that she would use her office to try to bankrupt Trump during his campaign and confiscate his properties, then used taxpayer money to sue him on behalf of a bank that had no complaint and said they were not cheated in any way.Well it turns out just weeks before, good old DEI Letitia falsified her state of residence on power of attorney forms claiming her intent to use a home she was co-owner of with a relative in Norfolk, VA as her primary residence in order to cheat the mortage company to get more favorable terms for a primary residence, which would have immediately vacated her seat as AG of NY. This is in addition to her 20 year history of falisifying other real estate documents and changing the number of units in her rental properties to qualify for programs she didn't qualify for, such as Obama's federal HAMP bailout program that she didn't qualify for, so she lied about how many units she had to get a taxpayer bailout. She also saved $44k/year with better mortgage rates by lying about how many units she had.