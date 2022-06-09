Definitive Pride vs UFC HW

BowserJr
Who had the better HW division when Pride was around?
Newer generation fans say all the Pride fighters were overrated but let's look at who beat who.
The only fair comparison is to look at fighters who where perennial top 10 from about 2001-2010 and actually faced guys from the other org.
Fighters are categorized under a specific banner if that's where they became top fighters.
Josh Barnett is a bit of an anomaly cuz he won the UFC belt before UFC went big and then spent many yrs in Pride. I put him in a separate category.
I'm not counting guys from the early generation that fell off somewhat early (Coleman, Kerr, Goodridge, Igor, Rizzo, Randleman, Herring). I feel like it gives Pride an advantage.
I'm also not counting guys that rose post Pride. These guys came to prominence after the top UFC and top Pride rivals were clearly on the decline. (Rothwell, Nelson, Cain, JDS, Gonzaga, Brock, DC, Silva, Browne, Stipe).
I'm conflicted about Reem cuz when he was in Pride it was mostly at LHW. He's more of a Strikeforce HW like DC, Rogers, Silva
UFC HW
Arlovski, Couture, Ricco, Sylvia, Mir,
Both: Barnett
Pride HW:
Nog , Fedor, Sergei, Crocop, Werdum
UFC Record vs Pride
W: 4
L: 7
Arlovski
Wins: Werdum
Losses: Sergei, Fedor
Couture
Wins:
Losses: Nog
Ricco
Wins:
Losses: Nog
Sylvia
Wins:
Losses: Fedor, Nog
Mir
Wins: Crocop, Nog x2
Losses: Fedor
Barnett Record vs Pride & UFC
Wins over UFC: 3 - Couture, Arlovski, Mir
Losses to UFC: 0
Wins over Pride: 2 - Sergei, Nog
Losses: 3 - Crocop x2, Nog
Pride Record vs UFC:
W: 7
L: 4
Fedor
Wins: Arlovski, Sylvia, Mir
Losses:
Nog
Wins: Sylvia, Ricco, Couture
Losses: Mir x2
Sergei
Wins: Arlovski
Losses:
Crocop:
Wins:
Losses: Mir
Werdum
Wins:
Losses: Arlovski
Overall Pride HW have the better record head to head. Ricco v Nog should be a draw IMO but even with that it would be 6-3 in Prides favor.
Then when we look at Barnett he has no Losses to any of his contemporary UFC rivals, 3 Wins over UFC rivals and he's 2-3 vs Pride rivals.
If you count Barnett as UFC then the UFC v Pride Record is 10-6 in favor of Pride.
