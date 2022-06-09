Definitive Pride vs UFC HW

Who had the better HW division when Pride was around?



Newer generation fans say all the Pride fighters were overrated but let's look at who beat who.



The only fair comparison is to look at fighters who where perennial top 10 from about 2001-2010 and actually faced guys from the other org.

Fighters are categorized under a specific banner if that's where they became top fighters.



Josh Barnett is a bit of an anomaly cuz he won the UFC belt before UFC went big and then spent many yrs in Pride. I put him in a separate category.



I'm not counting guys from the early generation that fell off somewhat early (Coleman, Kerr, Goodridge, Igor, Rizzo, Randleman, Herring). I feel like it gives Pride an advantage.



I'm also not counting guys that rose post Pride. These guys came to prominence after the top UFC and top Pride rivals were clearly on the decline. (Rothwell, Nelson, Cain, JDS, Gonzaga, Brock, DC, Silva, Browne, Stipe).

I'm conflicted about Reem cuz when he was in Pride it was mostly at LHW. He's more of a Strikeforce HW like DC, Rogers, Silva



UFC HW

Arlovski, Couture, Ricco, Sylvia, Mir,



Both: Barnett



Pride HW:

Nog , Fedor, Sergei, Crocop, Werdum



UFC Record vs Pride

W: 4

L: 7



Arlovski

Wins: Werdum

Losses: Sergei, Fedor



Couture

Wins:

Losses: Nog



Ricco

Wins:

Losses: Nog



Sylvia

Wins:

Losses: Fedor, Nog



Mir

Wins: Crocop, Nog x2

Losses: Fedor



Barnett Record vs Pride & UFC

Wins over UFC: 3 - Couture, Arlovski, Mir

Losses to UFC: 0

Wins over Pride: 2 - Sergei, Nog

Losses: 3 - Crocop x2, Nog



Pride Record vs UFC:

W: 7

L: 4



Fedor

Wins: Arlovski, Sylvia, Mir

Losses:



Nog

Wins: Sylvia, Ricco, Couture

Losses: Mir x2



Sergei

Wins: Arlovski

Losses:



Crocop:

Wins:

Losses: Mir



Werdum

Wins:

Losses: Arlovski



Overall Pride HW have the better record head to head. Ricco v Nog should be a draw IMO but even with that it would be 6-3 in Prides favor.



Then when we look at Barnett he has no Losses to any of his contemporary UFC rivals, 3 Wins over UFC rivals and he's 2-3 vs Pride rivals.



If you count Barnett as UFC then the UFC v Pride Record is 10-6 in favor of Pride.