Definitive Pride vs UFC HW

Who had the better HW division when Pride was around?

Newer generation fans say all the Pride fighters were overrated but let's look at who beat who.

The only fair comparison is to look at fighters who where perennial top 10 from about 2001-2010 and actually faced guys from the other org.
Fighters are categorized under a specific banner if that's where they became top fighters.

Josh Barnett is a bit of an anomaly cuz he won the UFC belt before UFC went big and then spent many yrs in Pride. I put him in a separate category.

I'm not counting guys from the early generation that fell off somewhat early (Coleman, Kerr, Goodridge, Igor, Rizzo, Randleman, Herring). I feel like it gives Pride an advantage.

I'm also not counting guys that rose post Pride. These guys came to prominence after the top UFC and top Pride rivals were clearly on the decline. (Rothwell, Nelson, Cain, JDS, Gonzaga, Brock, DC, Silva, Browne, Stipe).
I'm conflicted about Reem cuz when he was in Pride it was mostly at LHW. He's more of a Strikeforce HW like DC, Rogers, Silva

UFC HW
Arlovski, Couture, Ricco, Sylvia, Mir,

Both: Barnett

Pride HW:
Nog , Fedor, Sergei, Crocop, Werdum

UFC Record vs Pride
W: 4
L: 7

Arlovski
Wins: Werdum
Losses: Sergei, Fedor

Couture
Wins:
Losses: Nog

Ricco
Wins:
Losses: Nog

Sylvia
Wins:
Losses: Fedor, Nog

Mir
Wins: Crocop, Nog x2
Losses: Fedor

Barnett Record vs Pride & UFC
Wins over UFC: 3 - Couture, Arlovski, Mir
Losses to UFC: 0
Wins over Pride: 2 - Sergei, Nog
Losses: 3 - Crocop x2, Nog

Pride Record vs UFC:
W: 7
L: 4

Fedor
Wins: Arlovski, Sylvia, Mir
Losses:

Nog
Wins: Sylvia, Ricco, Couture
Losses: Mir x2

Sergei
Wins: Arlovski
Losses:

Crocop:
Wins:
Losses: Mir

Werdum
Wins:
Losses: Arlovski

Overall Pride HW have the better record head to head. Ricco v Nog should be a draw IMO but even with that it would be 6-3 in Prides favor.

Then when we look at Barnett he has no Losses to any of his contemporary UFC rivals, 3 Wins over UFC rivals and he's 2-3 vs Pride rivals.

If you count Barnett as UFC then the UFC v Pride Record is 10-6 in favor of Pride.
 
At the time Pride had a much deeper HW division than the UFC. Then of course once Pride got bought out and shut down by the UFC, the UFC took that #1 spot.
 
Azure said:
Pretty sure that Pride had the better HW's is common knowledge.
I agree, but it does seem lately the opposite narrative is being repeated by people that didn't watch MMA during the time period that TS referenced.
 
A lot of Brock- and Conor-era fans still believe Dana's BS about whoever the current guy is being the GOAT, and about how UFC>everyone else. They just haven't been around long enough to see enough Dana flops to realize the man is completely full of shit and talented fighters outside the UFC exist. Pride was >>> UFC at HW and LHW. Even though they didn't test for the jooce, the UFC testing protocols in that era were a complete joke too, so its a moot point. By the time the pride guys 'flopped' in the UFC, most were past their best days and still had a ton of success. Shogun had his knees butchered multiple times and still came back at like 60% of his best days and got the strap.

Current UFC HW, LHW, and MW are historically bad, and the best LHW, possibly MW, and 125 pound fighters in the world aren't in the UFC. Big Frank is the legitimate number 1 but you KNOW Dana will downplay him because he's demanding fair pay. Also Usman is far off from being the WW goat - he hasn't even matched Hughes' accomplishments let alone get anywhere near Greasy P. Also UFC fighter pay is ass compared to what they could/should pay.
 
BowserJr said:
Who had the better HW division when Pride was around?

Newer generation fans say all the Pride fighters were overrated but let's look at who beat who.

The only fair comparison is to look at fighters who where perennial top 10 from about 2001-2010 and actually faced guys from the other org.
Fighters are categorized under a specific banner if that's where they became top fighters.

Josh Barnett is a bit of an anomaly cuz he won the UFC belt before UFC went big and then spent many yrs in Pride. I put him in a separate category.

I'm not counting guys from the early generation that fell off somewhat early (Coleman, Kerr, Goodridge, Igor, Rizzo, Randleman, Herring). I feel like it gives Pride an advantage.

I'm also not counting guys that rose post Pride. These guys came to prominence after the top UFC and top Pride rivals were clearly on the decline. (Rothwell, Nelson, Cain, JDS, Gonzaga, Brock, DC, Silva, Browne, Stipe).
I'm conflicted about Reem cuz when he was in Pride it was mostly at LHW. He's more of a Strikeforce HW like DC, Rogers, Silva

UFC HW
Arlovski, Couture, Ricco, Sylvia, Mir,

Both: Barnett

Pride HW:
Nog , Fedor, Sergei, Crocop, Werdum

UFC Record vs Pride
W: 4
L: 7

Arlovski
Wins: Werdum
Losses: Sergei, Fedor

Couture
Wins:
Losses: Nog

Ricco
Wins:
Losses: Nog

Sylvia
Wins:
Losses: Fedor, Nog

Mir
Wins: Crocop, Nog x2
Losses: Fedor

Barnett Record vs Pride & UFC
Wins over UFC: 3 - Couture, Arlovski, Mir
Losses to UFC: 0
Wins over Pride: 2 - Sergei, Nog
Losses: 3 - Crocop x2, Nog

Pride Record vs UFC:
W: 7
L: 4

Fedor
Wins: Arlovski, Sylvia, Mir
Losses:

Nog
Wins: Sylvia, Ricco, Couture
Losses: Mir x2

Sergei
Wins: Arlovski
Losses:

Crocop:
Wins:
Losses: Mir

Werdum
Wins:
Losses: Arlovski

Overall Pride HW have the better record head to head. Ricco v Nog should be a draw IMO but even with that it would be 6-3 in Prides favor.

Then when we look at Barnett he has no Losses to any of his contemporary UFC rivals, 3 Wins over UFC rivals and he's 2-3 vs Pride rivals.

If you count Barnett as UFC then the UFC v Pride Record is 10-6 in favor of Pride.
This will always come down to assumptions and a bit of cherry-picking. How do you count Fedor-Mir (when both were way past their primes) but not Fedor's losses to Werdum (in Pride briefly but fought much more in UFC, two tenures and a champ), Hendo and Bigfoot (same as Werdum, minus the champion). What about Fedor-Mitrione, since Mitrione wasn't much younger than Fedor?

Also, Josh's win vs. Couture was overturned. You have to count UFC fights by UFC rules, which include drug testing.

I do think HWs were a bit better in Pride from say 2003-2006, but the way Cro-Cop and Big Nog underperformed almost immediately in the UFC is worth noting.
 
I find it funny that half of the big Pride names fell off the statistical cliff once they left Pride, despite the fact that they were at ages where they should've been in their physical primes.
 
The debate has been ended for a long time now.

PRIDE: Fedor, Big Nog, Barnett, Mirko, Coleman, Sergei, Randleman, Aleks, Herring, Hunt, Werdum, Semmy, Alistair, Igor, Fujita, Kerr, Frye, Yoshida, Ibragim, Goodridge, Waterman, Valentinjin, Sperry, Zentsov, Ogawa, Atajev, Yvel, Kohsaka, Enson, Kondo, Assuerio, Erikson, Thompson, Nastula, Barreto

UFC: Arlovski, Sylvia, Couture, Murr, Monson, Pedro, Buentello, Eilers, Gan, Freeman, Marcio, Telligman, Janitor, Hoffman, Pete Williams, Vera

Then you had Ricco who was a tweener b/w both orgs in that time period

In the late 2000s the fighters in

Affliction/Strikeforce: Fedor, Werdum, DC, Reem, Barnett, Sergei, Sylvia, Arlovski, Rogers, Bigfoot, Rothwell, Monson, Rizzo, Del Rosario, Lavar, Yvel, Mo, Buentello, Shawn Jordan, Cole

UFC - JDS, Cain, Nog, Couture, Mirko, Bork, Murr, Gonzaga, Carwin, Hunt, Kongo, Struve, Schaub, Roy, Barry

UFC didn't have the best HW division until the Strikeforce merge in 2011 and that's just the facts.
 
I mean it's a pretty open and shut case but the noobs don't like that,so the narrative changed from tuf gnubs saying that's all steroids and now it's simply "hw has always sucked so who cares?"

All because they are filthy casuals with no connection to the past
 
"I'm not going to count some UFC guys that fought at the same time as it would be unfair"

"I am however going to count fights that occurred during that same time, or even a decade further"

Lol. Insecure as ever.
 
markg171 said:
"I'm not going to count some UFC guys that fought at the same time as it would be unfair"

"I am however going to count fights that occurred during that same time, or even a decade further"

Lol. Insecure as ever.
Ya I didn't count some early UFC fighters that crossed over cuz it would tip the scales in Prides favor way too much and it's not fair since they were clearly declined fighting a newer generation... Whats your point?
 
HeDidn'tWantTheFight said:
I find it funny that half of the big Pride names fell off the statistical cliff once they left Pride, despite the fact that they were at ages where they should've been in their physical primes.
Their UFC contemporaries fell off at the same time. All it means is that they got shop worn.
 
  • Like
Reactions: TR1
Midget Boxer said:
UFC heavyweights from 2011-12 shit on both
I dont know about that.

DC, Carwin, Reem, Cain and JDS of that period would definitely be interesting against the top guys of the previous gen in their prime. I wouldn't say they shit on them.

Werdum from the tail end of the previous gen worked Cain then tapped him in his prime. He also got KOed by JDS so he's a fair barometer to compare the eras
 
mkt said:
This will always come down to assumptions and a bit of cherry-picking. How do you count Fedor-Mir (when both were way past their primes) but not Fedor's losses to Werdum (in Pride briefly but fought much more in UFC, two tenures and a champ), Hendo and Bigfoot (same as Werdum, minus the champion). What about Fedor-Mitrione, since Mitrione wasn't much younger than Fedor?

Also, Josh's win vs. Couture was overturned. You have to count UFC fights by UFC rules, which include drug testing.

I do think HWs were a bit better in Pride from say 2003-2006, but the way Cro-Cop and Big Nog underperformed almost immediately in the UFC is worth noting.
Doesn't sound like you fully read the OP

I didn't count UFC fighters vs UFC fighters or Pride vs Pride. The exception was Josh which I counted both Pride v Pride and ufc v ufc cuz he had enough crossover. His win over Randy wasn't overturned but he did pop.

Also when Pride came to ufc the ufc contemporaries underperformed. Randy, Tim and Arlovski were all losing too.

Other guys rose later and had less fights (less shop worn) even if they're ages were similar
 
mkt said:
… Big Nog underperformed almost immediately in the UFC is worth noting.
He got kicked in the head by Herring. Whom he had defeated twice in PRIDE. So it’s clear that he really was starting to decline.
 
BowserJr said:
Doesn't sound like you fully read the OP

I didn't count UFC fighters vs UFC fighters or Pride vs Pride. The exception was Josh which I counted both Pride v Pride and ufc v ufc cuz he had enough crossover. His win over Randy wasn't overturned but he did pop.

Also when Pride came to ufc the ufc contemporaries underperformed. Randy, Tim and Arlovski were all losing too.

Other guys rose later and had less fights (less shop worn) even if they're ages were similar
Randy got finished by Enson and Valentijin when he was UFC HW champ. 2 guys who were D level PRIDE HWs
 
