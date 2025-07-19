  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Definitive case for JBJ not being GOAT

BowserJr

BowserJr

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Oct 27, 2006
Messages
10,866
Reaction score
5,183
All you Jones stans, get ready to have your panties in a twist and ready your flame throwers.

Jon will never be the GOAT. Perhaps he could have been but instead he decided to cherry pick and play it safe while gas lighting you. Carbon copy strategy of Floyd Mayweather.

Lets look at each case people point to for him being the GOAT

"Undefeated"/Streak without losing
He tops out at 20, although only 19 are wins. UFC fighters alone Khabib has more (29)

Even if you disregard his DQ loss to Hammil, the NC for failed drug test and disregard the clear robbery decisions, you have to look at how many bouts he went "undefeated" for. 31

Other fighters had longer streaks and did it in less time
Igor 35
Fedor 33
Barao 32

Wanna drop off Igor and Barao since they had a loss/losses before the streak but still ignore Jones loss cuz it was under dubious circumstances? Fedor's streak still better on equal terms.


Resume
When you really parse his resume the way sherdog loves to then he does not have very many wins vs opponents who were at or near their peak who were also ATGs

Its literally just DC, Machida, Rashad, Glover, maybe Vitor
Everyone else was way past their prime or simply were never that impressive at that weight class to begin with. Analogous to Silva vs Leites, Maia, Cote...

I can think of at least 10 or 11 fighters with much better wins/strength of schedule

The best you got is to look at names alone, but other fighters either have more wins over top 10s, all time greats, fighters with accolades (past/future) and/or legends

JBJ: DC, Lyoto, Gusx2, Glover, Rashad, Vitor, Rampage, Shogun, Stipe, Vera, Gane, Bader, Santos, Reyes, Santos, Smith.

17 wins (11 wins over major org champs)

Hendo: big nog, babalux2, ninja, Busta x2, Vitor, Wanderlei, Franklin, bisping, feijao, Fedor, shogunx2, lombard, Misaki, Gono, Yvel, Newton

18 wins (16 wins over major org champs, 3 weight classes)

Fedor: Big Nog x2, CC, AA, Tim, Schilt, Mir, Randleman, Coleman x2, Rogers, Herring, Hunt, Lindland, Rampage, Babalu, Arona, Choi (K1 champ, outweighed fedor by 120+ lbs 50% bigger than Fedor, 1.5 ft/ 14 inch height advantages)

18 wins (15 wins over major org champs, even taking out k1 its 13)

Differentiation: Dan's has more wins in this category. 8 fighters who had height, reach and/or weight advantages

Fedor has more wins in this category and fought 10 opponents who had height, reach or weight advantages

Jones has had a significant height and reach advantage over 9 opponents. Never fought at a height or reach disadvantage

ALMOST FORGOT
GSP has more top 10/ATG/wins over opponents with accolades too

Hughes x2, BJx2, Karo, Serra, Kosx2, Hardy, Alves, Bisping, Condit, Diaz, Hendricks, Trigg, Sherk, Fitch, Shields (11 wins over major org champs. Tied with Jones)

Title Defenses? See below...
 
Title Defenses
Under charitable terms
11 LHW, 1 HW

But this is glossing over a lot of BS. 3 controversial decisions, a failed drug test in the Gus rematch to win the belt. Complete joke defenses vs Sonnen and Stipe.

So if we’re gonna go charitable and gloss let's go all the way. Lets count wins after winning belts

JBJ 15

Fedor 18

Total Wins & Time
Furthermore, he only has 28 wins, other fighters have more wins. Khabib has more in less time.

If you account for strength of schedule, Khabib falls out but many other fighters still have more with and equal or better strength of schedule.

At best while ignoring, controversial losses, failed drug tests, eye pokes, etc... he may be the LHW GOAT but Not P4P (HW run was a joke) and definitely the overall GOAT.

The best case for that would be Fedor. And before you dismiss him because he lost later in his career consider this.

He amassed 33 fights with no legitimate losses in 10 years before he was clearly out of his prime. Comparatively Jones at best has 31 fights with no legitimate losses in 16 years. Jones had a height and reach advantage in every fight. Fedor did not in most of his.

And before you say "Fedor was only 33 yrs old, no way he was out of prime". Please tell us how well Jones has looked after 32 with less fights less camps. Cuz most if not all people would agree he looked like trash vs Santos, Reyes, Old Stipe. Only doing well vs 1 dimensional Gane. He was far more impressive before those fights.
 
Different eras

There’s no one GOAT but there are many great fighters
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,269,162
Messages
57,580,999
Members
175,753
Latest member
buttcrack

Share this page

Back
Top