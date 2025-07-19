Definitive case for JBJ not being GOAT

All you Jones stans, get ready to have your panties in a twist and ready your flame throwers.



Jon will never be the GOAT. Perhaps he could have been but instead he decided to cherry pick and play it safe while gas lighting you. Carbon copy strategy of Floyd Mayweather.



Lets look at each case people point to for him being the GOAT



"Undefeated"/Streak without losing

He tops out at 20, although only 19 are wins. UFC fighters alone Khabib has more (29)



Even if you disregard his DQ loss to Hammil, the NC for failed drug test and disregard the clear robbery decisions, you have to look at how many bouts he went "undefeated" for. 31



Other fighters had longer streaks and did it in less time

Igor 35

Fedor 33

Barao 32



Wanna drop off Igor and Barao since they had a loss/losses before the streak but still ignore Jones loss cuz it was under dubious circumstances? Fedor's streak still better on equal terms.





Resume

When you really parse his resume the way sherdog loves to then he does not have very many wins vs opponents who were at or near their peak who were also ATGs



Its literally just DC, Machida, Rashad, Glover, maybe Vitor

Everyone else was way past their prime or simply were never that impressive at that weight class to begin with. Analogous to Silva vs Leites, Maia, Cote...



I can think of at least 10 or 11 fighters with much better wins/strength of schedule



The best you got is to look at names alone, but other fighters either have more wins over top 10s, all time greats, fighters with accolades (past/future) and/or legends



JBJ: DC, Lyoto, Gusx2, Glover, Rashad, Vitor, Rampage, Shogun, Stipe, Vera, Gane, Bader, Santos, Reyes, Santos, Smith.



17 wins (11 wins over major org champs)



Hendo: big nog, babalux2, ninja, Busta x2, Vitor, Wanderlei, Franklin, bisping, feijao, Fedor, shogunx2, lombard, Misaki, Gono, Yvel, Newton



18 wins (16 wins over major org champs, 3 weight classes)



Fedor: Big Nog x2, CC, AA, Tim, Schilt, Mir, Randleman, Coleman x2, Rogers, Herring, Hunt, Lindland, Rampage, Babalu, Arona, Choi (K1 champ, outweighed fedor by 120+ lbs 50% bigger than Fedor, 1.5 ft/ 14 inch height advantages)



18 wins (15 wins over major org champs, even taking out k1 its 13)



Differentiation : Dan's has more wins in this category. 8 fighters who had height, reach and/or weight advantages



Fedor has more wins in this category and fought 10 opponents who had height, reach or weight advantages



Jones has had a significant height and reach advantage over 9 opponents. Never fought at a height or reach disadvantage



ALMOST FORGOT

GSP has more top 10/ATG/wins over opponents with accolades too



Hughes x2, BJx2, Karo, Serra, Kosx2, Hardy, Alves, Bisping, Condit, Diaz, Hendricks, Trigg, Sherk, Fitch, Shields (11 wins over major org champs. Tied with Jones)



Title Defenses? See below...