Define “The Deep State.”

Hi, I’ve heard people use the term “The Deep State” quite a bit. I however don’t know exactly what they’re referring to.

Urbandictionary.com couldn’t seem to give me a good solid answer either.

Is it like the shadow government?

Well please, someone educate/inform me on the term.
 
Anyone in gov't who reveals any information that Trump doesn't like can be dismissed as a "deep-state operative." Much the same way that reports in the media that Trump doesn't like are "fake news." The important thing is that if someone says something that is harmful to the tribe, that proves that they're not part of the tribe and are therefore untrustworthy.

Historically, it meant long-term employees as opposed to party appointed/elected people. The long-term employees generally kept the underlying functions running while the appointed people, who implement specific policy, came and went with each administration. They provided institutional knowledge and expertise to the more temporary policy makers.

The Trump administration has used it to essentially mean a shadow government in the form of long-term bureaucrats who thwart his changes. You can see the overlap between the concepts.
 
@Jack V Savage pretty much covered it. You could go a step further and explain Globalist as anything too complex for the person using the term to understand. It's an easy catch-all like Faith. They can't explain the Deep State or Globalist because its far too complex a problem for them to reason.
 
Entrenched bureaucracy with its own agenda independent of the electorate, that is largely protected from any accountability with the help of other entrenched bureaucracies.


Why is this important?
1 without accountability corruption is almost certain.
2 without accountability radical activist can go unchecked potentially endlessly.

What's an easy example?
Our foreign policy. No matter which president or party, presidents from truman on have had remarkably similar foreign policies.


Tldr: entrenched bureaucracy that are purposely shielded from accountability
 
The real answer is independent institutions, the answer by people who use the term, though, is just anyone who gets in the way of a candidate trying to exercise unlimited political power.

The only real Deep State I’m aware of was the former Turkish military which mainly operated in the shadows and genuinely conspired to overthrow the government whenever they felt it was getting too religious or authoritarian
 
It's a bunch of things. Right now the term seems to mostly refer to the idea that there is a shadowy unelected ruling class (or cabal) that operate outside of the realm of democratic elections.

The concept gets taken too far by some, who tie it to sweeping conspiracy theories about population control and FEMA Camps and Area 51 and the suppression of free energy technology and lizard people...

But it's generally over dismissed.

There is, without a doubt, a "Deep State." That's not all bad. A deep state is what keeps the country from descending into chaos when a President is assassinated, or we're counting hanging chads (old guy reference). The "non partisan" bureaucrats that people go on about every time Trump fires one for political reasons are the deep state, in a mostly extremely boring way. The CIA sub groups on dark missions that are so deep they don't come up for air for 20 years even to report to the several new Presidents or Senate or Congress that come and go are deep state, too.

America has an extremely strong deep state. And overall, that's likely a good thing, because America's politics are volatile. But as volatile as those politics get, every four years on the first Tuesday in November, America holds an election. And then a few months later, if the incumbent loses or their term is up, power peacefully changes hands.

You can thank the deep state for that.

Unfortunately, the idea that there is a deep state pulling the strings of power and policy behind the scenes isn't all myth, either. The Bilderberg Group does exist. Are they drinking the blood of children while putting together a plan to imprison or eliminate the larger part of humanity? Highly doubtful. But are they meeting in secret with no democratic accountability and making decisions that affect your life? Most certainly.
 
I can explain it like this.

I'm in a union. There's guys that have been here forever but refuse to retire and they get together and fuck with people they don't like, especially newcomers and there's nothing that can be done about it.
 
