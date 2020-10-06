Define “The Deep State.”

It's a bunch of things. Right now the term seems to mostly refer to the idea that there is a shadowy unelected ruling class (or cabal) that operate outside of the realm of democratic elections.



The concept gets taken too far by some, who tie it to sweeping conspiracy theories about population control and FEMA Camps and Area 51 and the suppression of free energy technology and lizard people...



But it's generally over dismissed.



There is, without a doubt, a "Deep State." That's not all bad. A deep state is what keeps the country from descending into chaos when a President is assassinated, or we're counting hanging chads (old guy reference). The "non partisan" bureaucrats that people go on about every time Trump fires one for political reasons are the deep state, in a mostly extremely boring way. The CIA sub groups on dark missions that are so deep they don't come up for air for 20 years even to report to the several new Presidents or Senate or Congress that come and go are deep state, too.



America has an extremely strong deep state. And overall, that's likely a good thing, because America's politics are volatile. But as volatile as those politics get, every four years on the first Tuesday in November, America holds an election. And then a few months later, if the incumbent loses or their term is up, power peacefully changes hands.



You can thank the deep state for that.



Unfortunately, the idea that there is a deep state pulling the strings of power and policy behind the scenes isn't all myth, either. The Bilderberg Group does exist. Are they drinking the blood of children while putting together a plan to imprison or eliminate the larger part of humanity? Highly doubtful. But are they meeting in secret with no democratic accountability and making decisions that affect your life? Most certainly.