I think it's time for Murica to replace him, since physically he can no longer serve effectively.
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was hospitalized again on Sunday — this time "to be seen for symptoms suggesting an emergent bladder issue," the Pentagon announced.
The latest: "Tonight, after a series of tests and evaluations, the Secretary was admitted into the critical care unit at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for supportive care and close monitoring," per a statement late Sunday from hospital doctors.
"At this time, it is not clear how long Secretary Austin will remain hospitalized," the statement added. "The current bladder issue is not expected to change his anticipated full recovery. His cancer prognosis remains excellent."
The big picture: Austin was released from the hospital less than a month ago following complications from a treatment for prostate cancer.
The initial secrecy surrounding that two-week hospitalization was criticized by lawmakers from both parties, with some calling for him to resign. He's due to testify over the matter later this month.