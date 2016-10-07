defense lawyer: defendant's stomach too fat and penis too small for him to rape

D
So the lawyer first explains why he can't rape, but then explains that he frequently paid for sex. Not sure if the lawyer is a genius or an idiot.
The lawyer defending an alleged choker-rapist told a jury on Thursday that Jacques Rouschop couldn’t physically have committed the vicious sex crimes he’s accused of because his hernia “makes it too painful to have sex from behind, his stomach is too large and his penis is way, way too small.”
The first defence witness, a registered nurse, testified that she volunteered to take Rouschop’s measurements. She testified that Rouschop is five feet six inches tall, with a 66-inch waist, 31-inch thighs, and a one-inch penis, measuring approximately two inches when erect. The nurse also measured his umbilical hernia, saying it was 3.5 inches by 3.25 inches. (There is no way of knowing his exact weight because the scales at the Innes Road jail only go up to 320 pounds.) The court was also shown photographs of a naked Rouschop, who sat in the prisoner’s dock statue-still as some jurors took notes about his most intimate measurements.
“Despite his lack of physical attractiveness, he still had needs — sexual needs. And he turned to the services of sex trade workers,” Calvinho said.
The defence lawyer tried to portray Rouschop as more than a john, telling the jury that he cared about the Vanier sex trade workers, drove them around, bought them groceries, and “helped them anyway he could.”
The lawyer said that in the case of one of the complainants, it went far beyond a money-for-sex relationship. “He cared for her. He brought her to his home for sleepovers and dinners with his mom,” Calvinho said.
