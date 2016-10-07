defense lawyer: defendant's stomach too fat and penis too small for him to rape

The lawyer defending an alleged choker-rapist told a jury on Thursday that Jacques Rouschop couldn’t physically have committed the vicious sex crimes he’s accused of because his hernia “makes it too painful to have sex from behind, his stomach is too large and his penis is way, way too small.”



The first defence witness, a registered nurse, testified that she volunteered to take Rouschop’s measurements. She testified that Rouschop is five feet six inches tall, with a 66-inch waist, 31-inch thighs, and a one-inch penis, measuring approximately two inches when erect. The nurse also measured his umbilical hernia, saying it was 3.5 inches by 3.25 inches. (There is no way of knowing his exact weight because the scales at the Innes Road jail only go up to 320 pounds.) The court was also shown photographs of a naked Rouschop, who sat in the prisoner’s dock statue-still as some jurors took notes about his most intimate measurements.