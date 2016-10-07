  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

defense lawyer: defendant's stomach too fat and penis too small for him to rape

http://ottawacitizen.com/news/local-news/1007-rouschop
The lawyer defending an alleged choker-rapist told a jury on Thursday that Jacques Rouschop couldn’t physically have committed the vicious sex crimes he’s accused of because his hernia “makes it too painful to have sex from behind, his stomach is too large and his penis is way, way too small.”

The first defence witness, a registered nurse, testified that she volunteered to take Rouschop’s measurements. She testified that Rouschop is five feet six inches tall, with a 66-inch waist, 31-inch thighs, and a one-inch penis, measuring approximately two inches when erect. The nurse also measured his umbilical hernia, saying it was 3.5 inches by 3.25 inches. (There is no way of knowing his exact weight because the scales at the Innes Road jail only go up to 320 pounds.) The court was also shown photographs of a naked Rouschop, who sat in the prisoner’s dock statue-still as some jurors took notes about his most intimate measurements.
“Despite his lack of physical attractiveness, he still had needs — sexual needs. And he turned to the services of sex trade workers,” Calvinho said.

The defence lawyer tried to portray Rouschop as more than a john, telling the jury that he cared about the Vanier sex trade workers, drove them around, bought them groceries, and “helped them anyway he could.”

The lawyer said that in the case of one of the complainants, it went far beyond a money-for-sex relationship. “He cared for her. He brought her to his home for sleepovers and dinners with his mom,” Calvinho said.
So the lawyer first explains why he can't rape, but then explains that he frequently paid for sex. Not sure if the lawyer is a genius or an idiot.
 
chinpokomon_pokemon_logo_by_bennymcbean-d7knz02.png
 
lol, the lawyer could've just said "penis was too small", instead he had to emphasize that it was "way, way too small".
 
That's such a humiliating defense, he won't actually want to win.

Lawyer: "look at this fat slob! He has micro penis. He couldn't rape a chihuahua."

Defendant: "Ummm, okay, I'm not packing heat, but my lawyer is exaggerating a bit here." *uncomfortable chuckle*

Lawyer: "I wish I were. But truly his penis is disturbing. I can't get the picture out of my head. BTW the picture in my head is only one pixel."

Defendant: "I raped her."
 
lol fucking amazing
 
Haahahahahaahahahaahahaha

If the peen is too small to hit, you must acquit
 
Defendant was like, "Ummm, I have an airtight alibi with several witnesses and a camera confirming my whereabouts. Sooo remind me why we are pushing the micro penis defense so hard?"
 
i mentioned this to a friend who is a lawyer and he said and i quote:

sometimes you gotta go with what you got
lmao
 
"The first defence witness, a registered nurse, testified that she volunteered to take Rouschop’s measurements. She testified that Rouschop is five feet six inches tall, with a 66-inch waist, 31-inch thighs, and a one-inch penis, measuring approximately two inches when erect. The nurse also measured his umbilical hernia, saying it was 3.5 inches by 3.25 inches. (There is no way of knowing his exact weight because the scales at the Innes Road jail only go up to 320 pounds.) The court was also shown photographs of a naked Rouschop, who sat in the prisoner’s dock statue-still as some jurors took notes about his most intimate measurements".

cm-punk-look-away-o.gif
 
NHB7 said:
Lawyer: "look at this fat slob! He has micro penis. He couldn't rape a chihuahua."

Defendant: "Ummm, okay, I'm not packing African zulu Warrioe level heat, but my lawyer is exaggerating a bit here." *uncomfortable chuckle*

Lawyer: I wish I were joking. But truly his tiny chinese tic tac dik is disturbing. I can't get the picture out of my head! BTW the picture in my head is only one pixel."

Defendant: "I raped her. I raped her! Arrest me let me stay with Big Gay Bubbah!"
Jesus talk about being cursed by life, it's like he won the lottery except in reverse.
 
Rape is a horrible act that is simply intolerable. But as an asian manlet...

1297570582969_ORIGINAL.jpg



tumblr_m16jm1BQ6O1r4xp0qo1_500.gif
 
I... just feel horrible for the dudes with micro penises. What a true fucking curse. I just couldn't imagine... talk about hell on Earth.
 
I just.... I mean why wo..... how is he ev.... if he gets one ball in whil..... nevermind.

Let 16 women beat him with 12 inch rubber dildos for 3 hours. Title him officially, the man with the smallest penis in the world and legally change his name to Dickless The Raper. Then, if he heals from the dildossault, cut one of his ears off and make him eat it.

Only sensible punishment there is.
 
This blows Bones' "It wasn't PEDs - it was the tainted boner pills I took to help me with my '12 yo girl' testosterone levels" defense away.
 
