

According to court documents, Raytheon employees and agents offered and paid bribes to a high-ranking Qatari military official to gain an advantage in obtaining lucrative business deals with the Qatar Emiri Air Force and Qatar Armed Forces.

They called me the Leather Apron

They called me Smiling Jack

They prayed to the heavens above

That I would never ever come back

Can you hear how the children weep?



Chills of fear like a sawblade cutting deep...

Once again there is pain,

I bring flames I bring cold



I'm the Blood Red Sandman coming home

On this unholy night I will make you my own

Blood Red Sandman coming home again

I'm coming home again!

