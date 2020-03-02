Defecation Discharge Calculation Algebra Maths

deviake

deviake

Raisin bran aficionado
@Gold
Joined
Jan 2, 2015
Messages
15,583
Reaction score
10,712
I've consumed a lot of caffeine and calories today and pooped twice (morning, night), which got me to thinking -- I bet there's a way to calculate how often you'll need to discharge doo doo butter.

It'd surely be particular to every person, but I'm thinking it goes something like this: H20 consumed, calories consumed, macronutrients--brotein, fat, carbs + fibre, caffeine. Sleep might be an X factor to look out for. I'm sure there's other factors that affect it but I think those are the main ones to look out for.

I ain't very good at that mathing crap (pun intended), but can one of you math nerds math this for me, perhaps present us with an equation?

The potential is limitless with such an equation. It's easy enough to guestimate your pooping routine if you get enough fibre and have a consistent diet, but it'd be sweet to get this shit (pun again intended) down to a science, meow wouldn't it?
 
This would be most useful for people who don't like pooping in public restrooms, would probably save them a lot of stress
 
Ask a proctologist. Seriously I bet they have an answer.
 
bro

FaithfulFlamboyantEmperorshrimp-small.gif
 
I've been eating more pecans after seeing an article say it's the best nut for lowering cholesterol because it has something something. The thing is you can't eat too much at once because it doesn't seem to bond with anything and then it doesn't form nice easy exit pieces of doo doo but looks almost like something Taco Bell uses as meat. If I eat some pecans at night as the last thing I ate, I'll usually see it on the top of the poop pile. The dangerous thing is if I drink too much water after late night pecan snack, I might have diarrhea after the first poop of the day. It's like something creates a condition that slows the absorption of water.

I recently ate 7-11 cone sushi as first food of the day and next day barely any poop until later at night. It's like it created a traffic jam for the poop.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,266,849
Messages
57,433,244
Members
175,708
Latest member
Dheurick Samurai

Share this page

Back
Top