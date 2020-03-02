Defecation Discharge Calculation Algebra Maths

I've consumed a lot of caffeine and calories today and pooped twice (morning, night), which got me to thinking -- I bet there's a way to calculate how often you'll need to discharge doo doo butter.



It'd surely be particular to every person, but I'm thinking it goes something like this: H20 consumed, calories consumed, macronutrients--brotein, fat, carbs + fibre, caffeine. Sleep might be an X factor to look out for. I'm sure there's other factors that affect it but I think those are the main ones to look out for.



I ain't very good at that mathing crap (pun intended), but can one of you math nerds math this for me, perhaps present us with an equation?



The potential is limitless with such an equation. It's easy enough to guestimate your pooping routine if you get enough fibre and have a consistent diet, but it'd be sweet to get this shit (pun again intended) down to a science, meow wouldn't it?