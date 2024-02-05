Deer Saves Rabbit From Hawk

MLarson

MLarson

I've seen vids of deer save their young from predators before but have never seen them go apes**t like this before.

Some of the comments are good.
 
Seriously... how can you not like stomps?

They need to send this video to the MMA rules people as a demonstration of how stomps are both glorious and wholesome.
 
jeff7b9 said:
Seriously... how can you not like stomps?

They need to send this video to the MMA rules people as a demonstration of how stomps are both glorious and wholesome.
Click to expand...
Dana needs to get this deer in the cage.
 
