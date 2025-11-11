jeff7b9 said: If it is AI... cool then I'll apologize.



But if it aint.... then eat a bag of shit











And I did a quick search and there are pages of articles about people being locked up arrested etc













The entire point of free speech, which Britain clearly does not have, is that it protects the speech you may not like, the words that make people uncomfortable.



Thankfully the US has, at least in the constitution, and seemingly still to some functional extent FOR NOW, still got the 1st ammendment protections including freedom of speech.



I am not aware of any constitutional ammendment which guarantees the freedom to not get your feelings hurt. Not yet at least.



Regardless of how you feel about immigrants, racisim, etc...

It sets a horrible present in this world that people are being literally put in jail for criticizing their government actively prioritizing undocumented migrants OVER lifelong hardworking citizens, which is what the man posted on social media. And based on the court video ... HE NEVER ACTUALLY SAID ANYTHING calling for violence ...



but the commie cocksucker courts decided they were able to interpret it that way in their imagination and that was sufficient to lock a man behind bars for 20 months or so.



I probably still wouldn't think he should have been arrested but there's pretty clearly a bit that's been clipped out here and I'm interested in knowing what that is.Edit - I knew it was cutting shit outYes, here's the full transcript of the sentencing remarks delivered by His Honour Judge (HHJ) Guy Kearl KC on 9 August 2024 at Leeds Crown Court in the case of R v Jordan Parlour. This is the official text from the judiciary's published document, which includes the viral excerpt about sentencing guidelines (starting around the middle). I've formatted it for readability, preserving the original wording and structure.REX - V - JORDAN PARLOURSENTENCING REMARKSIntroductionJordan Parlour you can remain seated for the moment. You are 28 and have other convictions although not for 10 years. In 2014 you received a fixed penalty notice for using threatening or abusive words or behaviour which was likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress. You have been committed for sentence having pleaded guilty to an offence of publishing written material which is threatening, abusive or insulting, intending thereby to stir up racial hatred. The context of your offending is that it arises out of the civil unrest in many parts of the United Kingdom. The unrest has been generated as a result of the death of three little girls in Southport and the reaction from various parts of our society towards other parts of our society. The disorder has been serious and widespread and has affected many towns and cities in England and Northern Ireland. In particular refugees and asylum seekers have been targeted.Coverage of the disorder and accompanying scenes of violence has been extensive, both in mainstream media and online on social media platforms. I turn to the facts of this matter: On the night of 2nd and 3rd of August the Britannia Hotel in Leeds was attacked by people throwing missiles and damaging windows. The police were called and on 3rd August the hotel was locked down for the protection of those who were living there. At the time there were 210 occupants many of whom were foreign refugees and asylum seekers. Similar attacks to the hotel were launched on 4th August. Again the police attended and units were deployed to safeguard the hotel and to provide an increase in the police presence in the area. In between the two attacks, you took to social media in order to encourage others towards participation in the attacks upon the hotel. In a post on Facebook you wrote, “Every man and their dog should be smashing fuck out Britannia Hotel”. One person had responded online saying. “I’m down if you are my lad”. To that post you responded, “start about 5 bell tonight be my boy but it's all gravy.”The initial post received 6 ‘likes’, however it was sent to your 1500 Facebook friends and because of your lack of privacy settings will have been forwarded to friends of your friends. The messages were therefore spread widely which was plainly your intention. In response to a post questioning “why?”, you wrote, “'Because their over here, given life of reilly off the tax us hard working people earn, when it could be put to better use. Come over here with no work visa, no trade to their name and sit down and doss and then there's more people being put out homeless each year, they get top band priority on housing and many more other reasons.” You were arrested in the early hours of 5th August and interviewed by the police. Your motivation became clear when you informed the police that you had promoted the idea of attacking the Britannia Hotel as a result of anger and frustration at immigration problems in the country. You went on to say that you did not want your money going to immigrants who “rape our kids and get priority”. Although you said that you had no intention of carrying out any act of violence, there can be no doubt that you were inciting others to do so, otherwise, why post the comment? You expressed remorse but by that time it was too late.For the offence of publishing written material in order to stir up racial hatred there are sentencing guidelines which I must and will follow. The maximum sentence is 7 years imprisonment. In terms of culpability, it seems to me that your intention was to incite serious violence which is a culpability A factor. In terms of the harm caused, I have considered both the harm actually caused and the harm intended to be caused as directed in the sentencing guidelines. You were encouraging others to attack a hotel which you knew was occupied by refugees and asylum seekers. The overall effect of your post was to incite violence towards the building and therefore towards those in the hotel. It was not only the refugees and asylum seekers who were likely to be affected by your post but also the hotel managers, the night porters and those who worked within the hotel. In my judgement this comes close to harm category 1, however for the purposes of this sentence I will treat you as falling into category 2 since there was no direct encouragement towards activity which threatens or endangers life, however you fall towards the upper end of category 2. For a category 2A offence the starting point is 2 years imprisonment with a range between one and four years custody. For a category 2B offence the starting point is 12 months with a range of up to 3 years custody. There is an obvious overlap between the ranges.Your position is aggravated by the timing of your post, namely that it was at a time of social unrest and particular sensitivity across the country. I take account also of the need for increased policing in the area of the hotel, partly as a consequence of your post. In mitigation I take into account your plea of guilty for which you will receive full credit of 1/3 following your earlier admission. I take account of the contents of the references from your mother, friend and employer. Those can only be of limited value in the current circumstances. • I take account too of your expression of remorse, your lack of convictions which are racially aggravated, that you are in employment and have a partner and family. In passing sentence I take into account the purposes of sentencing, in particular in relation to this case, punishment and deterrence. As is recognised on your behalf, this offence is so serious that an immediate custodial sentence is unavoidable. [stand] The sentence that I pass has been reduced by 1/3 to reflect your guilty plea. The sentence is 20 months imprisonment. You will serve up to 1/2 of your sentence in custody before you are released on licence. If you fail to abide by the conditions of your licence you can be returned to prison to serve some or all of the remainder of the custodial term. The victim surcharge will apply and I make a collection order.HHJ Guy Kearl KC9 August 2024This covers the entire spoken remarks as recorded. The document notes it's for media use and based on the judge's delivery.