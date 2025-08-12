  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Tuesday Aug 19, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST (date has been pushed). This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Dedicated servers for sherdog / CS2 / Battlefield4 etc?

I tried in another thread to find people that wanted to help do setups for servers etc ; but what about these 2 games or something similar.

I already spun up a 64-slot CS2 server off our 9950x/192G setup - anyone think it would be a bad idea to have something like this specific (mainly) to this site? I mean there's enough shit posting in the war room and heavies lol -- why not let people resolve some of their anger issues with some good old fashion violence?

Thoughts?
 
