Dedicated servers for sherdog / CS2 / Battlefield4 etc?

I tried in another thread to find people that wanted to help do setups for servers etc ; but what about these 2 games or something similar.
I already spun up a 64-slot CS2 server off our 9950x/192G setup - anyone think it would be a bad idea to have something like this specific (mainly) to this site? I mean there's enough shit posting in the war room and heavies lol -- why not let people resolve some of their anger issues with some good old fashion violence?
Thoughts?
