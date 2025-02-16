Debuting in the same year, who had the toughest path to a title shot?

Unheralded Truth
Brown Belt
Platinum Member
- Joined
- May 14, 2017
- Messages
- 4,079
- Reaction score
- 8,030
If we compare their last 5 fights that took place at roughly the same time? Chimaev or Rakhmonov.
Pretty much keeping the same pace, as 5 fights ago they fought 4 months apart, and their last showing was 2 months apart. I'd say it evens out the factor of time, so we can focus on just the actual strength of their opponents.
Shav: Harris (17 - 4), Magny (26 - 8), Neal (15 - 4), Wonderboy (17 - 6 - 1), Garry (15 - 0)
Chim: Jingliang (18 - 6), Burns (20 - 4), Holland (23 - 7 (1)), Usman (20 - 3), Whittaker (26 - 7)
Is it possible to compare their strenght of schedule here - or have they both had it just as tough as the other, basically?
Pretty much keeping the same pace, as 5 fights ago they fought 4 months apart, and their last showing was 2 months apart. I'd say it evens out the factor of time, so we can focus on just the actual strength of their opponents.
Shav: Harris (17 - 4), Magny (26 - 8), Neal (15 - 4), Wonderboy (17 - 6 - 1), Garry (15 - 0)
Chim: Jingliang (18 - 6), Burns (20 - 4), Holland (23 - 7 (1)), Usman (20 - 3), Whittaker (26 - 7)
Is it possible to compare their strenght of schedule here - or have they both had it just as tough as the other, basically?