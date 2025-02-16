Debuting in the same year, who had the toughest path to a title shot?

If we compare their last 5 fights that took place at roughly the same time? Chimaev or Rakhmonov.

Pretty much keeping the same pace, as 5 fights ago they fought 4 months apart, and their last showing was 2 months apart. I'd say it evens out the factor of time, so we can focus on just the actual strength of their opponents.

Shav: Harris (17 - 4), Magny (26 - 8), Neal (15 - 4), Wonderboy (17 - 6 - 1), Garry (15 - 0)

Chim: Jingliang (18 - 6), Burns (20 - 4), Holland (23 - 7 (1)), Usman (20 - 3), Whittaker (26 - 7)

Is it possible to compare their strenght of schedule here - or have they both had it just as tough as the other, basically?
 
Burns (maybe not now), Usman, and Whittaker are all better wins than Ian Garry in my opinion but Burns was still on a roll at that point as well. Khamzat has so far had by far better competition.
 
It's Khamzat, but unfortunately with a couple of asterisks.

The Whittaker performance was spectacular. I wonder if he taps without the injury, though? But I don't consider this win an asterisk.

The Usman fight was a little weird because it was Usman's UFC middleweight debut, and if I recall correctly, he came in on short notice--and may have won a 5 round fight that night!

Also, the Burns fight was incredible, but happened at WW.

Definitely not your typical path to a MW title shot; but no question he fought better competition and I'll be watching! 🍿
 
Last edited:
Khamzat has wins against the better WW's but he is fighting for the MW title.

So I would say Khamzat had the easiest.
4 MW fights, only 1 ranked win over 5 years.
 
Khamzat has better wins but he had real dog fights with Burns and Usman and I'm not convinced he's got the cardio for Championship rounds with his style.
 
Khamzat
I agree, Burns was old and a lightweight once. Nearly made it a draw.
Kamaru a welterweight, short notice, nearly made it a draw and would've won a 5 rounder.
Holland, short notice is only succesful at WW and too light at MW
Whitaker like you said injured... former WW, but big enough to be fair

Great fighter. But sooo many Asterisk.
 
