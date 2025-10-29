Debunking Cyril Gane's ducking accusations

CatchtheseHands
Can't put down the cup
@red
- Joined
- Oct 2, 2021
- Messages
- 9,813
- Reaction score
- 14,640
There has been many claims of Bon Gamin "ducking" individuals ever since Tommy boy started telling tales of Cyril "ducking" him and others. I am going to debunk these claims here.
First we have the claim of Gane ducking Pavlovich. I will now provide some proof that denies this claim.
- Pavlovich pulling out of their scheduled fight in 2020
- Fernand Lopez, Gane's coach saying how they wanted Pavlovich after the Jon Jones loss
- Fernand Lopez received offer from Mick Maynard for Gane to fight Pavlovich at UFC 300, they accept, Maynard comes back saying Pavlovich's team said NO to offer (video is pre time stamped)
- They also tried to ask for a date prior to UFC 300 and Pavlovich's team also said NO
Next we have Curtis Blaydes and Jailton Almeida
- Fernand Lopez stating that NO ONE from the UFC EVER offered them Almeida or Blaydes (video is pre time stamped)
Now we finally have Big Tommy's claim's of Cyril ducking him. I'll drop the article here but I'll make bullet points for this one too.
- They were never offered Tom Aspinall by the UFC before UFC 304 but Cyril's side could not accept because of the movie filming and they could not interrupt it because they would get sued by Netflix
- They tried asking for Tom at UFC 300 but Tom said NO as he was wanting to wait for the Jon Jones fight.
So not only did Tommy boy talk as if he was stuck waiting for Jon Jones with no other choice but he also painted this narrative of Cyril being a duck artist without ANYONE from Tom's side providing any times and dates to prove their claims yet people still bought into it. Tommy boy even went so far as to make it out as Cyril is not dedicated and isn't the same level of fighter as him because he could not accept a fight with him out of risk of getting sued. Conveniently though Tommy boy leaves this part out when talking about this though.
Then when Tom is confronted by Gane's coach about it Tom is like "Well that's my truth from my perspective" and Tom's way of saying " Cyril ducked me but I can't prove he ducked me, but just take my word for it"
Tom has obviously not been truthful and honest about this whole Cyril Gane ducking the division bullshit and it has had a negative affect on Gane's career as a consequence which was not a nice thing to do IMO. Tom obviously saw an opportunity with his "Gane is a duck campaign" to further his career so he took it.
First we have the claim of Gane ducking Pavlovich. I will now provide some proof that denies this claim.
- Pavlovich pulling out of their scheduled fight in 2020
Report: Sergei Pavlovich Not Fighting On August 8, Ciryl Gane vs. Shamil Abdurakhimov At UFC 253 - Fightful | WWE News, AEW News, Pro Wrestling Backstage News
Sergei Pavlovich has been pulled from a bout against Ciryl Gane at UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Oleinik, so the UFC has decided to book Gane against Shamil Abdurakhimov at UFC 253. MMA Junkie reported the news, while stating that a knee injury is what knocked Pavlovich out of his fight...
www.fightful.com
- Fernand Lopez, Gane's coach saying how they wanted Pavlovich after the Jon Jones loss
Ciryl Gane eyes UFC return in September — ‘Sergei Pavlovich would be a good opponent’
Ciryl Gane wants to make his UFC return in September and hopes to score a comeback fight against No. 2-ranked heavyweight contender Sergei Pavlovich.
www.mmamania.com
- Fernand Lopez received offer from Mick Maynard for Gane to fight Pavlovich at UFC 300, they accept, Maynard comes back saying Pavlovich's team said NO to offer (video is pre time stamped)
- They also tried to ask for a date prior to UFC 300 and Pavlovich's team also said NO
Next we have Curtis Blaydes and Jailton Almeida
- Fernand Lopez stating that NO ONE from the UFC EVER offered them Almeida or Blaydes (video is pre time stamped)
Now we finally have Big Tommy's claim's of Cyril ducking him. I'll drop the article here but I'll make bullet points for this one too.
Ciryl Gane’s coach admits they were offered UFC 304 title fight vs Tom Aspinall despite risk of being ‘sued’ by Netflix
If there’s ever a reason why an athlete would decline a UFC fight, it’s due to the threat of litigation from the biggest streaming site in the world.
bloodyelbow.com
- They were never offered Tom Aspinall by the UFC before UFC 304 but Cyril's side could not accept because of the movie filming and they could not interrupt it because they would get sued by Netflix
- They tried asking for Tom at UFC 300 but Tom said NO as he was wanting to wait for the Jon Jones fight.
So not only did Tommy boy talk as if he was stuck waiting for Jon Jones with no other choice but he also painted this narrative of Cyril being a duck artist without ANYONE from Tom's side providing any times and dates to prove their claims yet people still bought into it. Tommy boy even went so far as to make it out as Cyril is not dedicated and isn't the same level of fighter as him because he could not accept a fight with him out of risk of getting sued. Conveniently though Tommy boy leaves this part out when talking about this though.
Then when Tom is confronted by Gane's coach about it Tom is like "Well that's my truth from my perspective" and Tom's way of saying " Cyril ducked me but I can't prove he ducked me, but just take my word for it"
Tom has obviously not been truthful and honest about this whole Cyril Gane ducking the division bullshit and it has had a negative affect on Gane's career as a consequence which was not a nice thing to do IMO. Tom obviously saw an opportunity with his "Gane is a duck campaign" to further his career so he took it.