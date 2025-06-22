Crime Death penalty sought for Florida man accused of s. abusing children

State attorney R.J Larizza announced plans to seek the death penalty against dimeco Henderson marking the first death penalty prosection for a s.a in fl`s seventh judicial circuit.



As a Floridian i approve. give all chesters and rapo`s the needle or bring back old sparky or implement the woodchipper

This mofo is a repeat offender too
 
Lifetime incarceration would be better IMO (and cheaper).
 
What is "chesters and rapo`s"?

I hate the death penalty but I'm not going to bat an eye about this one.
 
