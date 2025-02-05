Dear Rumble

I hope you’re laughing up there at nerdy dudes still trying to knock you out in UFC 3 on the highest difficulty. I still think you could’ve beaten Jon, but Jesus killed you to protect him since his astrological chart defines him as unbeatable.



Jesus took Thiago’s knees, Chael’s ability to make it to the end of the round, Vitor’s Brazilian desire to break an arm, Shogun’s common sense to drop to MW, Gus’s white privilege, Reyes’s personality, and… worst of all… your life, to protect his finest soldier.



But at least I can beat the fuck out of him in game. Your legacy forever lives on in the frustration of nerdy ass fans, and may you rest in peace while I simulate trying to knock you unconscious. May you never cut weight again in the afterlife.