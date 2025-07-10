Mack Yancy
Dean Cain who played Superman in Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman has been speaking about iterations of super-man long after retiring the cape himself in 1997.
Cain was spurred to this line of questioning after Gunn, who directed the upcoming Superman, likened the near-century old comic book character's story to "the story of America." Gunn summed up his Superman as "an immigrant that came from other places and populated the country," and his Superman as "a story that says basic human kindness is a value and is something we have lost."
Cain said, "Superman's inherent weakness [is] his goodness," a quality he described as emblematic of the character's "great values." He even insisted, "We know Superman is an immigrant — he's a freaking alien." But Gunn has crossed a bridge too far, Cain believes.
"Truth, justice and a better tomorrow"), but Cain harkened back to the original phrase when explaining his reservations, saying, "The 'American way' is immigrant friendly, tremendously immigrant friendly. But there are rules."
Cain continued, "You can't come in saying, 'I want to get rid of all the rules in America, because I want it to be more like Somalia.' Well that doesn't work, because you had to leave Somalia to come here... There have to be limits, because we cant have everybody in the United States. We can't have everybody, society will fail. So there have to be limits."
Dean Cain also had criticism of Superman's Son coming out as Bisexual in a comic a few years back:
Dean Cain also had criticism of Superman's Son coming out as Bisexual in a comic a few years back: