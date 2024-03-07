MAGA: There's a woman wearing pants in the presentation.





Me: Yes, and?





MAGA: It makes her look like a filthy lesbo. We don't want to be associated with sinners who'll burn in hell. Put a skirt on her and make her look pregnant. We want an image of good ole family values, gosh darn it.





Me: No need create a brouhaha, sir.





MAGA: Don't you dare use 'em 10 dollar words on me, queer. Do as I say or we'll nuke Winnipeg!





Me: Sure. I'll do it. As long as you realize MAGA people keep voting for Trump who cheats on his wife and once kicked a puppy. Can you tell me how it makes sense if you care this much about family values?





MAGA: It's a good thing we're not in the same room, heathen. I'd take my .44 machine gun and make you dance like the yellow-livered coward you are.





Me: FREE PALESTINE!

Dealing with MAGA people is one of the most irritating, infuriating experiences, I try to avoid it at all costs. I couldn't avoid it at work today. I am a trainer, had to deal with an American client. The worst there is.Here is our conversation:I hung up and ran to my safe place.These types of idiots are running the country. Sad.------Note to Mods: please leave it in the WR a bit before flushing it to the Great Beyond.