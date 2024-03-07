ringking1982
Crazy Kama will destroy America
Dealing with woke people is one of the most irritating, infuriating experiences, I try to avoid it at all costs. I couldn't avoid it at work today. I am a trainer, had to deal with some overseas woke woman client in Canada. The worst there is.
Here is our conversation:
- Woke woman: in the presentation put a native Indian wearing ceremonial clothes to show diversity bla...bla...
- Me: ok
- Woke woman: on second thought, that's 'cultural appropriation'. Remove it.
- Me: That is an actual native women, how is that cultural appropriation? Also do you want to represent minorities or not? You seem to have a psychological conundrum.
- Woke woman: uh...uh..uh...just remove it
- Me: sure I'll remove it. As long as you realize you keep voting for Justin Trudeau who does real "cultural appropriation" on a monthly basis with his racist costumes. Can you tell me how that makes sense?
- Woke women: uh...uh..uh..
- Me: bye