Social Dealing with woke people

ringking1982

ringking1982

Crazy Kama will destroy America
@Green
Joined
Dec 15, 2021
Messages
1,173
Reaction score
1,501
Dealing with woke people is one of the most irritating, infuriating experiences, I try to avoid it at all costs. I couldn't avoid it at work today. I am a trainer, had to deal with some overseas woke woman client in Canada. The worst there is.

Here is our conversation:

  • Woke woman: in the presentation put a native Indian wearing ceremonial clothes to show diversity bla...bla...

  • Me: ok

  • Woke woman: on second thought, that's 'cultural appropriation'. Remove it.

  • Me: That is an actual native women, how is that cultural appropriation? Also do you want to represent minorities or not? You seem to have a psychological conundrum.

  • Woke woman: uh...uh..uh...just remove it

  • Me: sure I'll remove it. As long as you realize you keep voting for Justin Trudeau who does real "cultural appropriation" on a monthly basis with his racist costumes. Can you tell me how that makes sense?

  • Woke women: uh...uh..uh..

  • Me: bye
These types of idiots are running our country.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

SummerStriker
Social Madam Web 2024 is Regressive, not "Woke"
2 3 4
Replies
66
Views
2K
Lord_Impaler
Lord_Impaler
Phlog
Is woke gender labelling bigoted? I think it might be.
2 3
Replies
45
Views
2K
Phlog
Phlog

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,233,186
Messages
55,196,154
Members
174,670
Latest member
Rbh

Share this page

Back
Top