Woke woman: in the presentation put a native Indian wearing ceremonial clothes to show diversity bla...bla...





Me: ok





Woke woman: on second thought, that's 'cultural appropriation'. Remove it.





Me: That is an actual native women, how is that cultural appropriation? Also do you want to represent minorities or not? You seem to have a psychological conundrum.





Woke woman: uh...uh..uh...just remove it





Me: sure I'll remove it. As long as you realize you keep voting for Justin Trudeau who does real "cultural appropriation" on a monthly basis with his racist costumes. Can you tell me how that makes sense?





Woke women: uh...uh..uh..





Me: bye

Dealing with woke people is one of the most irritating, infuriating experiences, I try to avoid it at all costs. I couldn't avoid it at work today. I am a trainer, had to deal with some overseas woke woman client in Canada. The worst there is.Here is our conversation:These types of idiots are running our country.