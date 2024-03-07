I was at the grocery store last week and there were two shoppers argueing about Trump. I didn't want to get stuck in the conversation like the other poor guy, so i waited till i was halfway down the isle and yelled to the Trumper to make sure he gets his donation into Trumps gofund me. He says he already donated a million dollars, i told him if he was a true patriot he would donate another million. I laughed,walked away and continued to shop.