Opinion Dealing with MAGA people

Dealing with MAGA people is one of the most irritating, infuriating experiences, I try to avoid it at all costs. I couldn't avoid it at work today. I am a trainer, had to deal with an American client. The worst there is.

Here is our conversation:

  • MAGA: There's a woman wearing pants in the presentation.

  • Me: Yes, and?

  • MAGA: It makes her look like a filthy lesbo. We don't want to be associated with sinners who'll burn in hell. Put a skirt on her and make her look pregnant. We want an image of good ole family values, gosh darn it.

  • Me: No need create a brouhaha, sir.

  • MAGA: Don't you dare use 'em 10 dollar words on me, queer. Do as I say or we'll nuke Winnipeg!

  • Me: Sure. I'll do it. As long as you realize MAGA people keep voting for Trump who cheats on his wife and once kicked a puppy. Can you tell me how it makes sense if you care this much about family values?

  • MAGA: It's a good thing we're not in the same room, heathen. I'd take my .44 machine gun and make you dance like the yellow-livered coward you are.

  • Me: FREE PALESTINE!
I hung up and ran to my safe place.

These types of idiots are running the country. Sad.
in response to this thread: https://forums.sherdog.com/threads/dealing-with-woke-people.4324501/
fkX5fZ3.gif
 
lol...

 
While not a MAGA guy, I can literally hear myself saying those exact words. Especially Winnipeg.... filthy pig-like little creatures...
 
Wait? We can't nuke Winnipeg?

It's probably for the better. Most Canadians are pretty cool peeps.
 
Just gonna point out that you'd be among the people totally sh*tting on me if I made this thread. Funny thread, but live by the sh*t you preach.
 
I was at the grocery store last week and there were two shoppers argueing about Trump. I didn't want to get stuck in the conversation like the other poor guy, so i waited till i was halfway down the isle and yelled to the Trumper to make sure he gets his donation into Trumps gofund me. He says he already donated a million dollars, i told him if he was a true patriot he would donate another million. I laughed,walked away and continued to shop.
 
I had my first real life discussion about trans people and pronouns last week.

I recently moved to a new facility to help them improve efficiency and met a welder that plays Magic the Gathering, a game I gave up a few years ago. I asked him if he went to Face à Face, the pre-eminent Magic shop in Montréal, and he started his reply with "I'm not a transphobe, but..."

Apparently he accidentally misgendered a trans woman clerk (full beard) and she threw a hissy fit. He won't be going back to that store.

I have no idea who was actually being unreasonable so I moved the conversation in a different direction.
 
