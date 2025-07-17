Dealing With Depression

It usually hits me when I'm bored.

Most of it comes losing family to early in life, friends moving away and silly as this may sound to some of you but things I used to like to go to like Borders, video rental stores or hang out spots that are gone bother me a little bit.

Do any feel like this some times.
 
Not sure if you just want to vent or if you’re clinically depressed and wondering how other people get through it.

Either way cheers fella. I know what you mean. I still have dreams where I’m back at my old house my parents used to live at, it’s sold and mums gone. That neighbourhood has nothing for me now. My old high school was torn down, doesn’t exist anymore. The new world bulldozes the old, and on we go.
 
Depression comes and goes with me at times. But usually few and far between nowadays. I know how to deal with it better if it comes. I try to sleep it off and I take psychiatric meds, so that helps as well.

Do you take meds? Have you seen a psychiatrist?
 
Yea, It's turned into real depression for me where sometimes it gets to the point where I feel like I'm ready to just throw it all away.

I don't have any cheerful words for you. I can relate though.
 
What I've noticed as family and friends of family have gotten older is that everything has wound down. Not just just their lives but their presence in mine. Part of the vibrancy of life, social gatherings, moving to new places, parties, has been extinguished. Chunks of life is deleted like a SIMs game incrementally. Step by step.

I have a half brother that I never grew up with. Cousins that I was very close to that are doing their own thing and that I grew apart from.

Friends I grew apart from too....

I'm a well known ageist on these boards and I feel the best part of my life was in my early teens. I was a better person in my 20s too. I'm more emotionally flat these days.
 
Okay this is the way I won't retain secrets to a fellow dog.

 
