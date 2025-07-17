Dealing With Depression

MLarson
It usually hits me when I'm bored.
Most of it comes losing family to early in life, friends moving away and silly as this may sound to some of you but things I used to like to go to like Borders, video rental stores or hang out spots that are gone bother me a little bit.
Do any feel like this some times.
