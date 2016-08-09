Dealbreakers in what attracts you to the opposite sex.

I suppose there could be tiers to this

On first sight

and

If your on a date


anything past that i guess could be anything.

Cmon! lets see how shallow we can all be.
 
Bad teeth.
Talks too much.
Loves social media.
Too much drama.
 
Notice how "having a cock" wasn't on my list... I'm not that shallow.
 
Short hair
Tattoos
Piercings all over
Edit: also, gross/nasty/dirty hands and feet is a no go.


I will bang those girls but not date them. I hate tattoos and piercings other than ears. Also, really dislike short hair.

So many trashy art majors lost girls who ruin their body with some obscene or disgusting tattoos. Knew this one girl she was pretty but now has a like giant ugly ass bird on her thigh and you can see it when she wears shorts. Trash
 
First sight:bad teeth cigarette smoker unwashed or just generally shitty hair.

Date:is a one upper or name dropper. Speaks like someone with no education. Thinks it's boring to read. Hates sports.
 
I dont mind a girl if shes a little chubby but if her arms are more flabbier than Danaerys stormborn the unburnt,thats just one of those big turnoffs for me.

game-of-thrones-02_612x380.jpg


hers is fine but if its gonna get more than that i tune out :D
 
yah cigarette smoking is bad. I wont put up with it.
 
Não:
Smokes
Hits the drinks too hard
General bigotry
Too into animals (especially dogs)
Cardboard

Sim:
Likes sports (I actually don't like them too much, but I can hang conversationally with ppl who do)
Likes nerdy things
Boobs and/or butt
Pretty in the face
 
I cant say piercings and tatoos is a dealbreaker. Depends on what tats she got,and where. Too many piercings is a no no tho. If she got some diamond tat on her chest/neck than she can gtfo
 
like your avg suicide girl lookin broad,its like ugh....

you just cant respect em. gotta hit it and quit it on account of their retarded ass stupid tatoos




1242x2208-suicide_girls_riae_riae_suicide_riae_sg-9697.jpg


993443ac6505eea4bd9f469a8ac0f57c.jpg
 
Bad teeth
Dirty hands
Bad feet
Stupidness
 
aahahah

"No im not interested! now gtfo of here with your bad feet and your stupidness!"
 
This man knows.
 
