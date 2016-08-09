Dealbreakers in what attracts you to the opposite sex.

Short hair

Tattoos

Piercings all over

Edit: also, gross/nasty/dirty hands and feet is a no go.





I will bang those girls but not date them. I hate tattoos and piercings other than ears. Also, really dislike short hair.



So many trashy art majors lost girls who ruin their body with some obscene or disgusting tattoos. Knew this one girl she was pretty but now has a like giant ugly ass bird on her thigh and you can see it when she wears shorts. Trash