Deal or No Deal is one of the hardest shows to watch.

This show ... is horrible ... it raises my blood pressure, makes me lose my faith in humanity and just in general feel like smashing my TV to bits

WTF is this show when you think about it?

25 brief cases, no strategy at all .... NONE. It's all luck, 100%. Pick the brief case that has the million in it and guess which ones don't or have low amounts.

IT'S ALL GUESS WORK!!!

The worst is the family members who encourage the contestants.

"You're doing so good!" "You got this girl" "You can do it!"

NO YOU CAN'T, it's all fucking luck!!!

And then they say really stupid shit like "Ooohhhhh you got the banker mad now, he's mad, you're doing so good"

IT'S A FUCKING TV SHOW!!!! The banker doesn't give a shit he's just a character in a TV show!!!

And the worst, worst of all is the greed. When they have a million on the board and some low numbers and are offered like 200000. STOP FUCKING PLAYING!

The greed is unbelievable. You walked in here with NOTHING do you understand??? STOP FUCKING PLAYING.

I feel so bad because the family members, they get so upset and PLEAD with the player to fucking come to their senses and STOP THE MADNESS! The Dad is having a stroke. Half the time these contestants really need the money.

And then they triumphantly shut the case and say NO DEAL and pick the fucking million dollar brief case those sons of bitches. They will play themselves down to a fucking dollar you could have found on the walk to the studio.

STOP IT!!! STOP IT NOW!!!!

I'm not joking, watching this show raises my blood pressure and stresses me out. I would rather watch the worst of worst horror movies cause they're tame in comparison to watching these idiots fuck around with free money.
 
That show is based off of Let's Make a Deal
I consider it a spinoff.
 
The show could last 5 minutes but they drag it out ridiculously.
 
Yeah, but then you want to kill yourself when you take the money (say $189,000) and then open your briefcase to find $250,000 or $500,000 or $1,000,000
 
Adamant said:
Yeah, but then you want to kill yourself when you take the money (say $189,000) and then open your briefcase to find $250,000 or $500,000 or $1,000,000
Not at all, that's still a shit load of money you never had before. And with no way to know what's in your brief case and it being all chance it's fucking stupid to keep playing.
 
I had no clue that show still existed. I remember when it started I watched it once, then never heard about it again. I assumed it was cancelled years ago. Are you watching replays of an old game show? If so, why?
 
odog said:
I had no clue that show still existed. I remember when it started I watched it once, then never heard about it again. I assumed it was cancelled years ago. Are you watching replays of an old game show? If so, why?
I was stuck as my Mom's house and that's all that was on TV
 
If you were rich you wouldn't give a fuck but since you are poor, you imagine yourself in their place and keep on thinking that you would do this and that. Once you improve your life and become richer, these things would stop bothering you.
 
SherdogGoat said:
If you were rich you wouldn't give a fuck but since you are poor, you imagine yourself in their place and keep on thinking that you would do this and that. Once you improve your life and become richer, these things would stop bothering you.
So you think only poor people would be concerned with pissing away 200 grand? What the fuck do you do for a living?
 
Clippy said:
So you think only poor people would be concerned with pissing away 200 grand? What the fuck do you do for a living?
I think he meant only poor people would be concerned with people on TV pissing away 200 grand.
 
Clippy said:
So you think only poor people would be concerned with pissing away 200 grand? What the fuck do you do for a living?
Well yeah. I don't see why anybody comfortably living himself would care that much about some dumb fucks losing money on a TV show. And I work as a enterprise software architect, not really rich but not poor by any means either.
 
The entire reason to watch game-shows is to rage at the dimwit contestants dude.
 
Don't take it so seriously

It's a game of chance but it can produce the lolz when their greed is out of control

 
Michaelangelo said:
Don't take it so seriously

It's a game of chance but it just produce the lolz when their greed is out of control

Just by looking at how fat that guy and his family were, it was obvious he'd be incapable of walking away from the table.
 
Elysianwing said:
Just by looking at how fat that guy and his family were, it was obvious he'd be incapable of walking away from the table.
He should've listened to his mom

Instead he went with the fatties and the bozo who told him to decline half a million dollars based on superstition lmao
 
Even though you're going over the top on purpose, you're right. It is a painfully stupid show. Absolute zero on strategy. It's about as 'fun' as watching two people play "I'm thinking of a number from 1 to 100, guess what it is?". It frightens me that it got/gets good (apparently, since it's still on) ratings.

Also, the "banker offers" are done stupidly, too. The offers he makes ought to be slightly less than the average value of what's still left on the board, in order to make playing it safe or continuing a tough choice. But his offers are always so retardedly low, that they even ruin that element of the game. It's almost always a no-brainer to continue.

The only value to the whole trainwreck is the bevvy of models.
 
Scanning the thread titles quickly, I thought for a second this thread said "Decal or No Decal". I think that would be a better show.
 
Michaelangelo said:
He should've listened to his mom

Instead he went with the fatties and the bozo who told him to decline half a million dollars based on superstition lmao
Was it the sister who told him to play cause of superstition? Cause she needs to apologize her ass off and can never be forgiven in my opinion.
 
Clippy said:
Was it the sister who told him to play cause of superstition? Cause she needs to apologize her ass off and can never be forgiven in my opinion.
The green bozo was the one who said that the 11 case was bad luck because the month of November was full of death.

Meanwhile said the 15 case was the birthday of someone and was good luck. he convinced the fatty to not only decline the 400k but also the 600k offer earlier.

The mom was the only rational person there.
 
