Deal or No Deal is one of the hardest shows to watch.

This show ... is horrible ... it raises my blood pressure, makes me lose my faith in humanity and just in general feel like smashing my TV to bits



WTF is this show when you think about it?



25 brief cases, no strategy at all .... NONE. It's all luck, 100%. Pick the brief case that has the million in it and guess which ones don't or have low amounts.



IT'S ALL GUESS WORK!!!



The worst is the family members who encourage the contestants.



"You're doing so good!" "You got this girl" "You can do it!"



NO YOU CAN'T, it's all fucking luck!!!



And then they say really stupid shit like "Ooohhhhh you got the banker mad now, he's mad, you're doing so good"



IT'S A FUCKING TV SHOW!!!! The banker doesn't give a shit he's just a character in a TV show!!!



And the worst, worst of all is the greed. When they have a million on the board and some low numbers and are offered like 200000. STOP FUCKING PLAYING!



The greed is unbelievable. You walked in here with NOTHING do you understand??? STOP FUCKING PLAYING.



I feel so bad because the family members, they get so upset and PLEAD with the player to fucking come to their senses and STOP THE MADNESS! The Dad is having a stroke. Half the time these contestants really need the money.



And then they triumphantly shut the case and say NO DEAL and pick the fucking million dollar brief case those sons of bitches. They will play themselves down to a fucking dollar you could have found on the walk to the studio.



STOP IT!!! STOP IT NOW!!!!



I'm not joking, watching this show raises my blood pressure and stresses me out. I would rather watch the worst of worst horror movies cause they're tame in comparison to watching these idiots fuck around with free money.