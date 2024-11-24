Deadpool & Wolverine - WAIT!

fingercuffs

fingercuffs

36CFIST
Platinum Member
Joined
Dec 9, 2007
Messages
119,713
Reaction score
54,094
Aside from "WAIT!" being funny when he said it, this is about how you rank it from the cinema, second watch and subsequent watches...and how you rate it compared to the first and second without Wolverine.

I'll go with D&W in order the best was seeing it at the cinema, had to go to the preview night knowing someone would spoil it for me, the second time I adored it but the superheroes took up too much time for me. The 3rd time I settled into it again but I still don't know if it's my favourite.
 
I'll let you know in a couple of hours....just seen it's on Disney now...

Then the Pool game at 2 and England rugby at 4 ....
 
only joke that still landed (& it still lands hard af) when i watched it for the second time was
“…gubernatorial.”
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Dragonlordxxxxx
  • Poll
Movies DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE (Highest-Grossing R-rated Film of All Time; Dragonlord's Review, post #1)
26 27 28
Replies
554
Views
27K
KnightTemplar
KnightTemplar
toasty
Age appropriate??????
2 3
Replies
42
Views
1K
StonedLemur
S

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,253,100
Messages
56,561,952
Members
175,281
Latest member
GoldenGod

Share this page

Back
Top