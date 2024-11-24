Deadpool & Wolverine - WAIT!

Aside from "WAIT!" being funny when he said it, this is about how you rank it from the cinema, second watch and subsequent watches...and how you rate it compared to the first and second without Wolverine.



I'll go with D&W in order the best was seeing it at the cinema, had to go to the preview night knowing someone would spoil it for me, the second time I adored it but the superheroes took up too much time for me. The 3rd time I settled into it again but I still don't know if it's my favourite.