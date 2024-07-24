Mods enclose in spoilers if you need to:



A gripe I have is the irrational expectation from all the hype that a hundred different significant heroes and villains would show up. This doesn't happen.



The tactic where a well known song is played during a scene is overused in this movie.



Matthew MacFayden's character is sort of a can.



Idk if it's the Dolby theater I went to but the CGI looked bad in some scenes, like the horizon looked like a painted wall like in the original Wizard of Oz.



The fact that Wolverine is a badass fighter is wasted on scenes which seem nothing more than fanservice I think only comic book nerds would get.



The tearjerker scene with X23 you see in the trailer addresses loyal fans pretty directly and is more memorable than the surprise guests or cameos.



The real final, final resolution is puzzling - something along the lines of Unobtanium from the Avatar movies.