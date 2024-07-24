Dragonlordxxxxx
Senior Moderator
Staff member
Senior Moderator
- Joined
- Jun 3, 2009
- Messages
- 85,371
- Reaction score
- 19,798
Update: July 24, 2024
Dragonlord’s Review of DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE (No Spoilers)
Bottom Line: Overflowing with crazy cameos and hilarious Easter eggs, Deadpool & Wolverine is a bloody, fun buddy road trip action comedy that introduces two major characters to the MCU while bidding a heartfelt farewell to the Fox universe.
[Note: This is a non-spoiler review but if you want to read my spoiler thoughts on the movie, scroll down at the bottom of the post and click the spoiler box.]
In Deadpool & Wolverine, Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) enlists Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) to save his universe from dying. The film represents Deadpool officially joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe and also marks Jackman returning to play the clawed mutant again after seven years.
Ryan Reynolds was once again Deadpool personified. So if you loved his performance in the first two films, you’ll love him here. Some of the jokes fell flat but most were funny and scathing (Hugh’s divorce, the current sorry state of the MCU, etc.). There's also a lot of Easter eggs and inside jokes that clearly show their love for the comic books material and the Marvel movies in general.
Whether it’s his terrific dramatic performance, his marvelous fight scenes or his impressive physique for a 55-year-old, Hugh Jackman was once again excellent as Wolverine. We’ve waited 24 years but we finally get to see Wolverine’s yellow and blue costume and it is simply glorious. Prepare to geek out during the final fight scene which involves the suit.
Reynolds and Jackman are terrific together onscreen with their straight man and fool routine. For years, they've entertained us with their rivalry and banters over social media. They are a gift that keeps on giving as their media tour, interviews and marketing campaign for this film are as equally charming and amusing.
I absolutely loved Emma Corrin’s Cassandra Nova. She just had this gleeful, mischievous, menacing aura that is so perfect for the character. They even faithfully recreated her hand-inside-head power manifestation like in the Grant Morrison X-Men comics which is horrifying to look at in live-action. Not everyone can pull off being bald but Corrin does so with aplomb and she looks cute as hell also.
Despite fancasting him in a different Marvel role 12 years ago, Matthew Macfadyen finally makes his debut in the MCU as Paradox, a Time Variance Authority agent who recruits Wade. I really enjoyed his performance. Such a great underrated actor, he even makes the exposition scenes entertaining. Most will probably compare his TVA character to Tom Wambsgans from Succession but I thought he was more like Richard E. Grant’s deranged character in Hudson Hawk.
I’ve never been a fan of the multiverse angle or time travel gimmicks but when done right, you get something special like Spider-Man: No Way Home. Deadpool & Wolverine falls a bit short of that because of the nature of the Deadpool world where everything is treated like a joke which results in an atmosphere where nothing is at stake. And when you have two characters that have super healing factors and can’t die, then it even feels slightly meaningless.
The action scenes looked fantastic. The slow-mo shots enhanced the action unlike Zack Snyder’s recent outing which just looked pretentious and annoying. There are many shots in here that look amazing and beautifully recreate a comic book panel if freeze framed. The much-anticipated fight between Deadpool and Wolverine delivered and their second fight is even better. But the fights get a little stale after a while since both are unkillable and can just rapidly regenerate.
There are several MCU movies where a song perfectly embodies a scene and elevates it to another level. There’s Redbone’s “Come and Get Your Love” in Guardians of the Galaxy. Another is Led Zeppelin’s “Immigrant Song” in Thor: Ragnarok. Well now you can add Madonna’s remixed version of “Like a Prayer” in Deadpool & Wolverine. It’s just cinematic magic. (See spoiler box for why the scene is so awesome.)
Deadpool & Wolverine might be the starting point for mutants in the MCU but it’s also a love letter to the Fox Marvel Universe. During the end credits, there’s a behind-the-scenes look played to Green Day’s “Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)” which is a loving tribute to the Fox Marvel movies which got me very sentimental. There were many flaws with Fox’s Marvel universe but there were also a lot of great things that they did. It’s also a testament that time can mellow the bitter heart. What you hate now might be looked upon with appreciation and fondness 20 years from now… because you’ll hate something even more in the future lol.
Deadpool & Wolverine might be the beginning of a comeback for Marvel Studios. It doesn’t fix everything that is wrong with the MCU but it’s a good start to reminding fans there’s still something special here when done right. And if next year’s Captain America: Brave New World succeeds in bringing back that Winter Soldier winning formula, that streak might lead to more quality films.
If you plan to watch Deadpool & Wolverine, stay away from social media and watch this film as soon as possible to avoid spoilers. There are so many surprise cameos and Easter eggs in here that I would hate for them to be prematurely ruined for you. Stay to the very end for a post-credit scene.
RATING: 8/10
(Please leave a Like if you appreciate my reviews. Thanks.)
Dragonlord’s Review of DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE (No Spoilers)
Bottom Line: Overflowing with crazy cameos and hilarious Easter eggs, Deadpool & Wolverine is a bloody, fun buddy road trip action comedy that introduces two major characters to the MCU while bidding a heartfelt farewell to the Fox universe.
[Note: This is a non-spoiler review but if you want to read my spoiler thoughts on the movie, scroll down at the bottom of the post and click the spoiler box.]
In Deadpool & Wolverine, Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) enlists Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) to save his universe from dying. The film represents Deadpool officially joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe and also marks Jackman returning to play the clawed mutant again after seven years.
Ryan Reynolds was once again Deadpool personified. So if you loved his performance in the first two films, you’ll love him here. Some of the jokes fell flat but most were funny and scathing (Hugh’s divorce, the current sorry state of the MCU, etc.). There's also a lot of Easter eggs and inside jokes that clearly show their love for the comic books material and the Marvel movies in general.
Whether it’s his terrific dramatic performance, his marvelous fight scenes or his impressive physique for a 55-year-old, Hugh Jackman was once again excellent as Wolverine. We’ve waited 24 years but we finally get to see Wolverine’s yellow and blue costume and it is simply glorious. Prepare to geek out during the final fight scene which involves the suit.
Reynolds and Jackman are terrific together onscreen with their straight man and fool routine. For years, they've entertained us with their rivalry and banters over social media. They are a gift that keeps on giving as their media tour, interviews and marketing campaign for this film are as equally charming and amusing.
I absolutely loved Emma Corrin’s Cassandra Nova. She just had this gleeful, mischievous, menacing aura that is so perfect for the character. They even faithfully recreated her hand-inside-head power manifestation like in the Grant Morrison X-Men comics which is horrifying to look at in live-action. Not everyone can pull off being bald but Corrin does so with aplomb and she looks cute as hell also.
Despite fancasting him in a different Marvel role 12 years ago, Matthew Macfadyen finally makes his debut in the MCU as Paradox, a Time Variance Authority agent who recruits Wade. I really enjoyed his performance. Such a great underrated actor, he even makes the exposition scenes entertaining. Most will probably compare his TVA character to Tom Wambsgans from Succession but I thought he was more like Richard E. Grant’s deranged character in Hudson Hawk.
I’ve never been a fan of the multiverse angle or time travel gimmicks but when done right, you get something special like Spider-Man: No Way Home. Deadpool & Wolverine falls a bit short of that because of the nature of the Deadpool world where everything is treated like a joke which results in an atmosphere where nothing is at stake. And when you have two characters that have super healing factors and can’t die, then it even feels slightly meaningless.
The action scenes looked fantastic. The slow-mo shots enhanced the action unlike Zack Snyder’s recent outing which just looked pretentious and annoying. There are many shots in here that look amazing and beautifully recreate a comic book panel if freeze framed. The much-anticipated fight between Deadpool and Wolverine delivered and their second fight is even better. But the fights get a little stale after a while since both are unkillable and can just rapidly regenerate.
There are several MCU movies where a song perfectly embodies a scene and elevates it to another level. There’s Redbone’s “Come and Get Your Love” in Guardians of the Galaxy. Another is Led Zeppelin’s “Immigrant Song” in Thor: Ragnarok. Well now you can add Madonna’s remixed version of “Like a Prayer” in Deadpool & Wolverine. It’s just cinematic magic. (See spoiler box for why the scene is so awesome.)
Deadpool & Wolverine might be the starting point for mutants in the MCU but it’s also a love letter to the Fox Marvel Universe. During the end credits, there’s a behind-the-scenes look played to Green Day’s “Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)” which is a loving tribute to the Fox Marvel movies which got me very sentimental. There were many flaws with Fox’s Marvel universe but there were also a lot of great things that they did. It’s also a testament that time can mellow the bitter heart. What you hate now might be looked upon with appreciation and fondness 20 years from now… because you’ll hate something even more in the future lol.
Deadpool & Wolverine might be the beginning of a comeback for Marvel Studios. It doesn’t fix everything that is wrong with the MCU but it’s a good start to reminding fans there’s still something special here when done right. And if next year’s Captain America: Brave New World succeeds in bringing back that Winter Soldier winning formula, that streak might lead to more quality films.
If you plan to watch Deadpool & Wolverine, stay away from social media and watch this film as soon as possible to avoid spoilers. There are so many surprise cameos and Easter eggs in here that I would hate for them to be prematurely ruined for you. Stay to the very end for a post-credit scene.
RATING: 8/10
(Please leave a Like if you appreciate my reviews. Thanks.)
Warning: I'm going to talk about some major spoilers. Last chance to turn back.
Expounding on why the "Like a Prayer" remix song was so awesome in the movie (aside from it being a great song by itself), it's the set-up that's why it was so amazing. In that scene, we finally got to see Wolverine don his comic-book accurate mask and it was so goddamn beautiful. The icing on the cake was there was no nanotech/magic involved in the mask. Hallelujah! Yeah, so fuck you nanotech!
Deadpool and Wolverine fighting 100 members of the Deadpool Corps was not as satisfying for me. Might have been more satisfying if it was Cassandra's henchmen or the Reavers in that final battle. The fight choreography to that scene was excellent though.
Though it's reminiscent of the climax scene from Guardians of the Galaxy, the sacrifice play at the end was well done and hit that sweet emotional spot. I think "Like a Prayer" was also playing in the background but I'm not quite sure as I was caught up in that goosebump-inducing moment.
As I said before, Ryan Reynolds and the filmmakers clearly know their comic book sources as it showed in their jokes, cameos and Easter eggs. There were so many funny and cool moments when Deadpool was searching the multiverse for Wolverine variants. The funniest for me was when comic book fanatics (including me) finally got a comic book accurate Wolverine that's 5'3" in height. It was so hilarious seeing Hugh Jackman's face in that diminutive body.
We also got some cool fan service with the appearance of Patch, Old Man Logan, the Wolverine from Age of Apocalypse, Wolverine wearing his classic brown suit against the Hulk and a Wolverine from the iconic cover of Uncanny X-Men #251. Henry Cavill made an appearance as a Wolverine variant named "Cavillrine" which was a cool surprise also.
My favorite variant appearance would probably be Chris Evans. They initially misled the audience into thinking he was going to be a Captain America variant but hilariously he turned out to be a Human Torch variant. Props to Evans for being game and not being afraid to make fun of himself. His demise was so gruesome and morbidly funny.
I didn't really care much for Jennifer Garner's return as Elektra. Plus they didn't really do anything much with her character. Her action scenes were kinda meh.
Wesley Snipes' return as Blade was a pleasant shocker for me. Though it didn't amount to anything significant, it was still a nice touch seeing him again. I absolutely loved his dig that he is the only Blade and inferring at the same time that the Blade reboot will never get made.
It was also really cool to see Channing Tatum finally getting a chance to play Gambit. For those of you that don't know, Channing was actively pursuing the Gambit role in 2013. Fox announced in 2014 a Gambit film starring Channing but was stuck in development hell for years until it was scrapped in 2019. Gambit's costume is very comic book accurate but in a bad way. Felt too cartoonish. And Channing looked bloated in the costume and head gear. But as a comic relief, Channing with his thick Cajun accent was very funny.
There's an underlying theme in Deadpool & Wolverine where it's a celebration / tribute / farewell to the past Marvel movies. It would have been nice if Nic Cage and Thomas Jane returned as Ghost Rider and Punisher, respectively.
We also get to see the resistance team (Elektra, Blade, Gambit and X23) get into a big group fight against Cassandra Nova's people. Unfortunately the fight scenes looked really bland and lacked any stakes as they just miraculously murder everyone with ease.
The much-talked about Ladypool turned out to be Blake Lively and not Taylor Swift as many have been speculating for months now. Though Ladypool never unmasked, the ending credits revealed it was Mrs. Ryan Reynolds portraying the character.
I thought it was not believable that Paradox did not anticipate Deadpool's reaction when he revealed his universe was going to be destroyed. Paradox's recruitment plan doesn't make sense. He could have also lied or not tell the truth. On the flip side, Deadpool should have just asked Paradox to save the nine people he cared about and moved them also to the Sacred Timeline or wherever.
But the concept of a universe collapsing due to the loss of an "anchor being" is so clever and meta. Just like any movie franchise that loses their star, it either gets shelved or rebooted. When Disney bought 20th Century Fox, fans wanted to reboot the mutant universe but wanted Deadpool to join the MCU. In a way, the ending to this movie is very sweet as gives some of the discarded characters a nice sendoff while Deadpool chose to save and remain at the Fox X-Men universe.
I got most of the Easter eggs but there a henchman for Cassandra that I did not get. He wore a white and red striped shirt and was featured prominently briefly. I don't recognize him, so let me know if you know the answer. [Edit: @ICHEERTHEBULL says the character is from The Punisher. I think he's right. What a strange, obscure callback.]
[I'll add some more later.]
Deadpool and Wolverine fighting 100 members of the Deadpool Corps was not as satisfying for me. Might have been more satisfying if it was Cassandra's henchmen or the Reavers in that final battle. The fight choreography to that scene was excellent though.
Though it's reminiscent of the climax scene from Guardians of the Galaxy, the sacrifice play at the end was well done and hit that sweet emotional spot. I think "Like a Prayer" was also playing in the background but I'm not quite sure as I was caught up in that goosebump-inducing moment.
As I said before, Ryan Reynolds and the filmmakers clearly know their comic book sources as it showed in their jokes, cameos and Easter eggs. There were so many funny and cool moments when Deadpool was searching the multiverse for Wolverine variants. The funniest for me was when comic book fanatics (including me) finally got a comic book accurate Wolverine that's 5'3" in height. It was so hilarious seeing Hugh Jackman's face in that diminutive body.
We also got some cool fan service with the appearance of Patch, Old Man Logan, the Wolverine from Age of Apocalypse, Wolverine wearing his classic brown suit against the Hulk and a Wolverine from the iconic cover of Uncanny X-Men #251. Henry Cavill made an appearance as a Wolverine variant named "Cavillrine" which was a cool surprise also.
My favorite variant appearance would probably be Chris Evans. They initially misled the audience into thinking he was going to be a Captain America variant but hilariously he turned out to be a Human Torch variant. Props to Evans for being game and not being afraid to make fun of himself. His demise was so gruesome and morbidly funny.
I didn't really care much for Jennifer Garner's return as Elektra. Plus they didn't really do anything much with her character. Her action scenes were kinda meh.
Wesley Snipes' return as Blade was a pleasant shocker for me. Though it didn't amount to anything significant, it was still a nice touch seeing him again. I absolutely loved his dig that he is the only Blade and inferring at the same time that the Blade reboot will never get made.
It was also really cool to see Channing Tatum finally getting a chance to play Gambit. For those of you that don't know, Channing was actively pursuing the Gambit role in 2013. Fox announced in 2014 a Gambit film starring Channing but was stuck in development hell for years until it was scrapped in 2019. Gambit's costume is very comic book accurate but in a bad way. Felt too cartoonish. And Channing looked bloated in the costume and head gear. But as a comic relief, Channing with his thick Cajun accent was very funny.
There's an underlying theme in Deadpool & Wolverine where it's a celebration / tribute / farewell to the past Marvel movies. It would have been nice if Nic Cage and Thomas Jane returned as Ghost Rider and Punisher, respectively.
We also get to see the resistance team (Elektra, Blade, Gambit and X23) get into a big group fight against Cassandra Nova's people. Unfortunately the fight scenes looked really bland and lacked any stakes as they just miraculously murder everyone with ease.
The much-talked about Ladypool turned out to be Blake Lively and not Taylor Swift as many have been speculating for months now. Though Ladypool never unmasked, the ending credits revealed it was Mrs. Ryan Reynolds portraying the character.
I thought it was not believable that Paradox did not anticipate Deadpool's reaction when he revealed his universe was going to be destroyed. Paradox's recruitment plan doesn't make sense. He could have also lied or not tell the truth. On the flip side, Deadpool should have just asked Paradox to save the nine people he cared about and moved them also to the Sacred Timeline or wherever.
But the concept of a universe collapsing due to the loss of an "anchor being" is so clever and meta. Just like any movie franchise that loses their star, it either gets shelved or rebooted. When Disney bought 20th Century Fox, fans wanted to reboot the mutant universe but wanted Deadpool to join the MCU. In a way, the ending to this movie is very sweet as gives some of the discarded characters a nice sendoff while Deadpool chose to save and remain at the Fox X-Men universe.
I got most of the Easter eggs but there a henchman for Cassandra that I did not get. He wore a white and red striped shirt and was featured prominently briefly. I don't recognize him, so let me know if you know the answer. [Edit: @ICHEERTHEBULL says the character is from The Punisher. I think he's right. What a strange, obscure callback.]
[I'll add some more later.]